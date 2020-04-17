Left Menu
Covid-19: CIL funds community kitchen, distributes 1.2 lakh food packets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:08 IST
State-owned Coal India has distributed 1.2 lakh cooked food packets as well as more than 50,000 packets of ration to the needy, besides donating funds to run a community kitchen amid the coronavirus lockdown. "Coal India (CIL) and its subsidiaries are working full throttle to combat the effects of Covid-19," an official said. The PSU has distributed 1.2 lakh cooked food packets to the needy. "More than 50,000 packets of ration have been distributed to the underprivileged by the Maharatna firm," the official added.

CIL arm Bharat Coking Coal Ltd has donated Rs 2.88 crore to the Dhanbad administration in Jharkhand for running a community kitchen and distributing food to the needy. In its fight against the pandemic, the PSU is working together with state authorities to make food and healthcare accessible to all.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had on Wednesday tweeted, "Proud of our #CoalWarriors who are not only mining coal 24×7, but also doubling up as #CoronaWarriors. @CoalIndiaHQ & its subsidiaries are carrying all-out efforts to distribute cooked food & rations to poor & needy living around its coalfields. #IndiaFightsCorona." CIL subsidiaries have distributed more than 3.3 lakh face masks to the people in and around coal mines as the country battles the coronavirus crisis. The PSU has also set up 1,509 isolation beds in eight states.

CIL had earlier pledged Rs 220 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund in its battle against the deadly virus. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

