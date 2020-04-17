Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoNuts- platform for booking personalised greetings from your favourite celebrities

India's largest and most influential platform for consumers to book personalised video greetings and shout-outs from celebrities across multiple genres and categories.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 17:15 IST
GoNuts- platform for booking personalised greetings from your favourite celebrities
GoNuts logo. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/Digpu): India's largest and most influential platform for consumers to book personalised video greetings and shout-outs from celebrities across multiple genres and categories. Recently launched GoNuts is a unique platform that allows consumers from across the country to book personalised greetings and shout-outs from celebrities, through their website. India's love for celebrities is well known and fandom is spring in India. With fandom, comes the need for connection and communication.

GoNuts does just that, it gives consumers the opportunity to connect to people they love through personalised messages from their favourite celebrities and build emotional connections. These messages can range from birthday or anniversary wishes to event special festive greetings for the whole family to even employee motivation. The platform boasts a roster of celebrities from Singers like Shaan, Salim Merchant, Talat Aziz, Sivamani and the Meet Brothers, TV Actors Ankit Bathla, Shivin Narang, Rahil Azam, Farnaaz Shetty and Sana Saeed to International Cricketers, Jonty Rhodes, Lance Klusener and prominent Cricket commentator Akash Chopra and Karishma Kotak.

"Through GoNuts we hope to bring human connection back to the forefront for consumers using their favourite celebrities. Currently, existing social platforms only offer one-way interactions with celebrities. With GoNuts, consumers can have a far more meaningful experience that they can even share with their friends, family as well as their social circle," said Joji George, Co-Founder - GoNuts. Founded by serial entrepreneurs VinamraPandiya and Mayank Gupta along with media and entertainment veteran Joji George, the platform has a portfolio of over 200 celebrities across categories like Television, Sport, Music and more already available on the platform which give consumers a diverse range of celebrities to engage and communicate with.

"We aim to empower consumers to reach their favourite star and make them an integral part of their special moments like celebrations, festivals and other special occasions in their lives where we give them the opportunity to enjoy their personalised video greetings that can be enjoyed by the whole family and their extended social circle," George added. GoNuts continues to add more celebrities to its portfolio as it moves to become the preferred platform of choice for consumers across the country.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

London buses step up virus measures after 20 drivers die

Londons transport authorities on Friday announced new measures to protect bus drivers from coronavirus, as colleagues held a minutes silence for 20 who have already died. Mayor Sadiq Khan, whose father was a bus driver, led tributes to the ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 17

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

Saxony becomes first German state to require masks

Saxony became the first German state to make the wearing of masks compulsory on public transport and in shops, German magazine Focus reported on Friday.The move was announced by state premier Michael Kretschmer after a meeting of the easter...

25 Annapoorna trains formed and run by Northern Railway upto 16 Apr

Indian Railways in its endeavor to ensure transportation of essential items during the nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 continues to deliver essential commodities like food grains through its freight services to strengthen the Government...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020