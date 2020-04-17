Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on two individuals for delay in making open offer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:30 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on two individuals for delay in making open offer

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday imposed a penalty totalling Rs 5 lakh on two individuals for delay in making open offer in the matter of Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Ltd. Sanjay Aggarwal and Ram Swaroop Aggarwal are the two individuals fined by Sebi.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in its investigation found that Sanjay and Ram Swaroop were appointed as directors of Emerald and had acquired control of Emerald. It was further revealed that both of them were obligated to make a public announcement to acquire shares in Emerald upon being appointed as its directors.

The regulator noted that the two persons did not make an open offer within four working days of acquiring control, that is by September 7, 2009. In fact, the open offer was made on October 20, 2016. By not making the open offer within stipulated time, they violated the provisions of SAST (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, Sebi said in an order on Friday while imposing the fine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the worlds biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe in May after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60, its chief executive said. Most of ...

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation TLTRO by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introd...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks to speed up lending to companies as the coronavirus crisis threatens to deliver a historic blow to the economy, urging them to put their back into it and get on with it. Bailey said...

Nepal's daily wagers walk home amid coronavirus lockdown

Stuck in the coronavirus lockdown without a source of income, thousands of daily wagers in Nepals capital, Kathmandu and other cities have been forced to walk for days to reach home. Life has become difficult, especially for those who have ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020