Left Menu
Development News Edition

AEPC urges RBI to exempt exporters from penalty on forward covers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 19:50 IST
AEPC urges RBI to exempt exporters from penalty on forward covers

Apparel exporters on Friday urged the Reserve Bank to protect them from penalty on forward covers due to exchange rate fluctuations in this crisis situation due to the lockdown. Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel said that exporters are concerned about the sharp fluctuations in the currency in the last few weeks and the resultant penalty that banks are charging on account of cancellations and exchange rate differential charges for the period for which the forward cover was booked.

In a letter to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, he said: "It is requested that the charges for exchange rate fluctuations and cancellations are waived for the period for which export orders have been cancelled due to COVID-19". Seeking immediate attention of the central bank, he said the charges presently accruable on account of such forward-cover cancellations by exporters is significant and can be a big loss to the sector which is already facing a cash crunch.

The apparel exporters are facing large number of export order cancellations even as recurring expenditure, including payment of wages, continue, he added. He also urged the governor to take up the matter with the government for announcement of 5 per cent interest subsidy to exporters for the entire apparel export industry.

He added that the measures announced by the RBI on Friday would help the industry in mitigating the present crisis. "The provision of special refinance facilities for a total amount of Rs 50,000 crore to NABARD, SIDBI and NHB to enable them to meet sectoral credit needs and the reduction of the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75 per cent to encourage banks to lend more would be beneficial," Sakthivel said. PTI RR SHW BAL BAL

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR tests 28,542 samples for coronavirus on April 17

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR said that it has tested 28,542 samples for coronavirus on Friday. With this, the apex health research body has crossed 3 lakh mark by testing 3,32,583 samples for coronavirus as on April 17.A tota...

EXCLUSIVE-IKEA aims to start reopening stores in Europe in May

IKEA store owner Ingka Group, the worlds biggest furniture retailer, aims to start reopening shops in Europe in May after closures and sliding demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic slashed group sales by 60, its chief executive said. Most of ...

RBI concludes final tranche of Rs 1 lakh cr TLTRO, infuses Rs 25,000 cr

The Reserve Bank on Friday conducted the fourth and the final tranche of the Rs 1 lakh crore targeted long term repo operation TLTRO by infusing Rs 25,000 crore into the system. While the TLTRO was announced on March 27, the LTRO was introd...

BoE's Bailey orders banks to "put their backs into it" on COVID-19 loans

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey told Britains banks to speed up lending to companies as the coronavirus crisis threatens to deliver a historic blow to the economy, urging them to put their back into it and get on with it. Bailey said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020