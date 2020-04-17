136 stranded UK nationals evacuated from Hyderabad by special flight

As many as 136 UK nationals stranded in Hyderabad, left for their home country by a special relief flight from the international airport here on Friday. The special flight of British Airways, which arrived from Bahrain departed with the passengers to Ahmedabad, where few more UK nationals were to be airlifted to the gulf nation and then onwards to London, a press release from the airport said.

All these passengers were serviced through the "fully sanitized" Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad International Airport, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations, it said. In coordination with the British Deputy High Commission here and the Telangana government, the UK-bound passengers arrived at the airport from various parts of the city.

Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight's handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points, the release said. As on April 17, the Rajiv Gandhi international airport has served over 600 foreign nationals, who were repatriated by various special relief flights from here to their respective countries, it added.

