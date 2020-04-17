Left Menu
Development News Edition

GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 21:52 IST
GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 cr processed since March 30; Rs 5,204 cr I-T refunds issued in 10 days

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday said it has processed GST refunds worth Rs 5,575 crore since March 30. Separately, the apex direct tax body Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said it has issued I-T refunds worth Rs 5,204 crore in last 10 days to small businesses.

In a statement, the CBIC said it has processed 7,873 refund claims worth Rs 3,854 crore last week to facilitate trade and industry so that their refund claims are processed faster. "CBIC is fully committed to help the GST taxpayers in the present Covid-19 situation. Since March 30, 2020, CBIC has processed 12,923 refund applications involving claims worth Rs 5,575 crore," it said.

In a separate statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said income tax refunds worth Rs 5,204 crore have been issued to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses (proprietors, firms, corporate and trusts) since April 8. "Keeping its focus on providing relief to the small businesses in MSME sector, CBDT will further issue refunds of Rs 7,760 crore earliest possible. These income tax refunds would help MSMEs to carry on their business activities without pay cuts and layoffs in Covid-19 pandemic situations," it said.

Since April 8, the I-T department has issued nearly 14 lakh refunds up to Rs 5 lakh each. The CBDT said that in around 1.74 lakh cases, responses are awaited from taxpayers regarding reconciliation with their outstanding tax demand for which a reminder email has been sent asking them to respond within 7 days so that the refund can be processed earliest.

These responses can be provided online through the taxpayer e-filing account. The Finance Ministry had said on April 8 that it will fast track issuance of pending income tax refunds up to Rs 5 lakh, which will benefit around 14 lakh taxpayers, to provide relief to individuals and businesses hit by COVID-19 outbreak. PTI JD RVK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...

One more doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, infection tally rises to 29 in Gzb

One more doctor of Ghaziabads Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials. The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infecti...

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates business hub, has extended a 24-hours-a-day curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the coronavirus by a week, the government said in a Twitter post on Friday.The UAE has impo...

Saudi Aramco says to supply 8.5mln bpd from May

Saudi oil giant Aramco said Friday it would market 8.5 million barrels per day bpd of crude from May under a producers agreement to restrict supply and boost plummeting prices. The deal came after a price war between Riyadh and Russia saw t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020