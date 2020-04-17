Left Menu
Development News Edition

Business sentiment worsened in Q4 FY20: NCAER

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:13 IST
Business sentiment worsened in Q4 FY20: NCAER

Business sentiments, which were already weak to start with, worsened further in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 amid the coronavirus crisis, economic think-tank NCAER said. It carried out a Business Expectations Survey in March 2020. NCAER's Business Confidence Index (N-BCI), an indicator of business sentiments across Indian industry, stood at 77.3 in Q4 of 2019-20.

In a release, NCAER said the N-BCI fell from 111.2 in the third quarter of 2019-20 to 77.3 in next three months, declining by 30.4 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) basis and by 32.9 per cent on a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis. This was the lowest level of BCI recorded since the 25th Round of the BES in 1998, coinciding with the Asian Financial Crisis of 1997-98, when it had fallen to 68.3, it said.

All the four components comprising the BCI -- overall economic condition, investment climate, firms' financial position and capacity utilisation -- experienced deterioration in sentiments on a quarterly basis, it said. "A weekly examination of the four components showed that business sentiments took a turn for the worse during the fourth and fifth weeks of March, 2020, coinciding with the announcement of the first COVID-19 lockdown on March 24, 2020," NCAER added. As per the release, sentiments regarding production, domestic sales, exports, imports of raw materials, and pre-tax profits also worsened in April 2020. About one-third of respondents expected a decline in each of these parameters.

The firms also perceived that the costs of raw materials, electricity, and labour, and ex-factory prices would rise in the next six months. Sentiments regarding hiring in the labour market were muted, said the think-tank, established in 1956. NCAER further said the Political Confidence Index (PCI) fell from 96.2 per cent in January 2020 to 73.7 per cent in April 2020, falling by 23.4 per cent on a q-o-q basis and by 31.3 per cent on a y-o-y basis.

Six components showed deterioration in sentiments -- managing the exchange rate, overall economic growth, managing inflation, pushing economic reforms forward, external trade negotiations and managing government finance. However, sentiments improved in the case of two components -- managing a conducive political climate and managing unemployment..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...

One more doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, infection tally rises to 29 in Gzb

One more doctor of Ghaziabads Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials. The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infecti...

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates business hub, has extended a 24-hours-a-day curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the coronavirus by a week, the government said in a Twitter post on Friday.The UAE has impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020