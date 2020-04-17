Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,639/gm: RBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-04-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 22:30 IST
Gold bond issue price fixed at Rs 4,639/gm: RBI

The issue price for the Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 4,639 per gram of the yellow metal, the Reserve Bank said in a statement on Friday. The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series I will be opened for subscription from April 20 to 24, 2020.

Earlier this week, the central bank had said the government will issue Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGBs) in six tranches beginning April 20 till September. Sovereign Gold Bond 2020-21 will be issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on behalf of the government.

"The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period...works out to Rs 4,639 per gram of gold," the RBI said. It further said the government has also decided to offer a discount of Rs 50 per gram to those investors applying online and where payment against the application is made through digital mode.

For such investors, the issue price of bond will be Rs 4,589 per gram of gold. The bonds will be denominated in multiples of gram(s) of gold with a basic unit of 1 gram and the tenor of the SGB will be eight years with exit option after fifth year to be exercised on the interest payment dates.

The bonds are restricted for sale to resident individuals, HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions. The minimum permissible investment will be 1 gram of gold and the maximum limit of subscription shall be 4 Kg for individuals, 4 Kg for HUFs and 20 Kg for trusts and similar entities per fiscal (April-March).

The gold bond will be sold through banks (except small finance banks and payment banks), Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL), designated post offices, and recognised stock exchanges (NSE and BSE). The sovereign gold bond scheme was launched in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings -- used for the purchase of gold -- into financial savings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Six Indian companies working on vaccine for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen to serve out prison sentence at home

President Donald Trumps former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cohen is currently locked up at FCI ...

Delhi Police head constable tests positive for COVID-19

A 44-year-old Delhi Police head constable tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Friday. The head constable was posted at Bara Hindurao Hospital in north Delhi, they saidHe lives in Khajuri area and his family members have been...

One more doctor of Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, infection tally rises to 29 in Gzb

One more doctor of Ghaziabads Vaishali Max Hospital tested positive for coronavius infection on Friday, taking the total count of Covid-19 cases in the district to 29, said officials. The second Vaishali Max doctor, found having the infecti...

Dubai extends 24-hour coronavirus curfew by a week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates business hub, has extended a 24-hours-a-day curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the coronavirus by a week, the government said in a Twitter post on Friday.The UAE has impo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020