Walmart, Flipkart provide Rs 46 crore of support to India's COVID-19 fight

Walmart Inc and Flipkart said on Saturday they will spend Rs 38.3 crore to bring in-kind donations into India to help with the front-line response efforts to combat coronavirus.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 18-04-2020 15:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 15:22 IST
The world's largest retailer operates 28 wholesale stores in India. Image Credit: ANI

Walmart Inc and Flipkart said on Saturday they will spend Rs 38.3 crore to bring in-kind donations into India to help with the front-line response efforts to combat coronavirus. The companies will focus on providing personal protective equipment like N95 masks and medical gowns for distribution by non-government organisations (NGOs) to public healthcare workers.

In addition, the Walmart Foundation is donating Rs 7.7 crore to Goonj and Srijan, the NGOs supporting vulnerable communities through the crisis. The funds will be used to support the procurement of essential relief materials like food, medicine and hygiene items among farmers, rural communities and micro-businesses.

"Our customers and associates in India have been deeply impacted by COVID-19 and our hearts continue to be with them," said Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer for Walmart and President of the Walmart Foundation. "In times like these, we all need to come together to support our communities and the efforts of healthcare workers, NGOs and government organisations. We are grateful to all those providing relief in India and we want to help."

CEO of Flipkart Group Kalyan Krishnamurthy said that while keeping supply lines open to ensure that Indian consumers have access to essential daily necessities, Walmart and Flipkart are also taking important steps to help protect public health and the safety of customers and associates as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. "These efforts include enhanced hygiene practices across the supply chain and delivery network, insurance and health benefits for workers, contactless deliveries where possible and supporting cashless payments," he said in a statement. (ANI)

