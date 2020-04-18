Left Menu
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank board finalises Puri's successor, waits for RBI nod

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-04-2020 18:39 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 18:39 IST
HDFC Bank board finalises Puri's successor, waits for RBI nod

HDFC Bank on Saturday said its board has finalised three candidates, in order of preference, to succeed CEO and MD Aditya Puri, but did not disclose the names, saying they will be communicated to the RBI. Puri has been the head of the lender since its incorporation 25 years ago and has led it to be the largest and most valuable bank, on the back of a strict hold over asset quality.

It is one of the most coveted jobs in the Indian banking sector and market watchers are keenly awaiting who will be the chosen appointee. The HDFC Bank board had appointed a search committee and also engaged external headhunters to help it zero in on a candidate.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank has today (Saturday) finalised the names of three candidates, in the order of preference, for the position of the managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of the bank," the bank informed the bourses in a statutory filing. It did not elaborate on who the three were.

A media report in the run up to the board meet had mentioned the names of Sashidhar Jagdishan, Kaizad Bharucha and Sunil Garg as the ones who had made the cut. Jagdishan and Bharucha are internal candidates, while Garg is working with American banking major Citigroup.

Garg is the chief executive of Citi Commercial Bank, while Jagdishan is an additional director who heads the finance, human resources, legal and secretarial functions at HDFC Bank, and Bharucha is an executive director responsible for wholesale banking. Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank had asked for the appointments of both Jagdishan and Bharucha to be kept in abeyance, asking for the new chief executive to take a call on it.

Puri had recently told reporters that his successor will be announced before April. "...the recommendations are with the search committee and before April, an appropriate person who will take the bank into the future will be announced," he had told reporters over a conference call last month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

Remaining I-League matches cancelled in view of lockdown

The remaining 28 matches of the I-League will be cancelled due to the coronavirus-forced lockdown and Mohun Bagan will be officially declared as the champions, the committee running the league decided on Saturday. The I-League panel, which ...

Indore is a challenge but getting support from people in fighting COVID-19: MP govt official

Citing late detection of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Madhya Pradeshs Indore last month and low capacity for conducting tests, a top state government officer on Saturday said the city remains a challenge for the health department...

MP: 28 recovered from COVID-19 disease get rousing send off

A total of 28 people who have recovered from COVID-19 disease were on Saturday received a water cannon salute and garlands for defeating coronavirus here in Madhya Pradesh, which has seen a surge in infections. As soon as the 28 people were...

Scoring runs against you guys is easy: Kevin Pietersen captions picture with Dhoni

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen on Saturday shared a throwback picture with Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni with a quirky caption. In the picture, Pietersen can be seen pointing towards a particular direction and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020