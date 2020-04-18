Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 18-04-2020 19:16 IST
COVID-19 will reboot world into virtual reality: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

COVID-19 will reboot the world into virtual reality and after the crisis, work from home models are likely to continue and business travel is likely to be curtailed as virtual meetings have proved to be just as effective, Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Saturday said. In a blog post, she said mobile and internet banking have also seen a surge since the viral outbreak. The new world order will now become a virtual reality, she added.

"The seismic events unleashed by the COVID-19 pandemic will have a powerful impact on the world we live in, changing it in ways we had never imagined were possible. The economic damage is likely to be unprecedented," Mazumdar-Shaw said. The world economy, worth USD 90 trillion at the start of the current financial year, would have lost USD 5 trillion and moved into recession by the time the next financial year starts, she added.

"COVID-19 is the reboot button that will trigger a system-wide overhaul. A year from now, the world we will live in will be very different. It will impact how we live, how we work, and how we use technology," Mazumdar-Shaw said. To quote a recent McKinsey report, "In this unprecedented new reality, we will witness a dramatic restructuring of the economic and social order in which business and society have traditionally operated," she added.

This COVID-19 outbreak is a lesson that technology has many faces and being besotted with only one application of computational science is dangerous, Mazumdar-Shaw said. "For humanity to survive, we will need a multi-disciplinary approach to advancing science and technology, combining biotechnology, biomedical technologies, biological sciences, environmental sciences, etc," she added.

The novel coronavirus has exposed the huge shortcomings in public healthcare systems, especially in developed countries where they have largely remained static since World War II, she added. Mazumdar-Shaw said the governments will have to bring in policies to address essential healthcare infrastructure, strategic reserves of key supplies, and contingency planning for medical equipment, diagnostics, drugs and vaccines.

"COVID-19 will also cast a long shadow on our social and cultural lives," she added. What repercussions these changes will have on the shape of human society only time can tell, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

The post-COVID-19 world is unlikely to look like the "normal" we have grown accustomed to in the recent years, she added. "Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together, that what affects a single person anywhere affects everyone everywhere, that as homo sapiens we need to think and act unitedly rather than worrying about race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, economic status, and such artificial groupings," Mazumdar-Shaw said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release update, cast revealed, get other latest updates

My Hero Academia Season 5 is officially confirmed, release possible in 2021?

BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger Says Economic Turmoil Will Cause Berkshire To Shutter Some Businesses - WSJ

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: HP IG seeks insurance cover for cops at par with health workers

Describing police personnel as the most visible exposed warriors in battle against CORONA, a top Himachal Pradesh police officer has sought life and medical insurance covers for them at par with those for health workers. HP Inspector Gener...

Punjab records another COVID-19 death, 8 new cases

A police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Punjabs Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as eight new cases surfaced in the state, officials here said. The states coronavirus count now stands at 219, of which 172 a...

Man tests positive to COVID-19 in Odisha, tally climbs to 61

A man from Odishas Balasore district tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of cases in the state to 61, officials said on Saturday. Three people from Bhubaneswar have recovered from COVID-19 and the number of active cases in th...

Nigerian president's chief of staff dies from coronavirus

The Nigerian presidents chief of staff died on Friday from COVID-19, the presidency said on Saturday, making him the most high profile person in the country to die in the coronavirus outbreak. Abba Kyari had acted as the gatekeeper to 77-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020