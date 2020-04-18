Left Menu
Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday had released a new list of activities that are exempted from the extended nationwide lockdown, including services offered by NBFCs and cooperative credit societies with minimum staff.

The company will re-open all its branches from April 20, resuming all services while ensuring maximum safety and precautions of its customers, Muthoot Finance said in a statement. Muthoot Finance in the statement said that as the government will strictly monitor red spots and orange spots, the company will oblige to the local orders of the cities they operate in.

Depending on the gravity of the situation in a particular state or city, the regional heads will take extra precautions. "We have prepared ourselves to serve all our customers in these coming days. As some states still remain severely afflicted, we will safeguard the health of our customers and our employees to provide seamless services to those who will come to the branches," Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said.

He added that the company requests all its customers to maintain the social distancing decorum and follow strict sanitary guidelines to continue fighting COVID-19. The branches will function in their regular timings and will adhere to all instructions set out by the state governments for resuming services from April 20, it added.

