Hilton hotels serving select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy during lockdown

Hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic-triggered lockdown, the premier hotel chain Hilton will now serve select food items at doorsteps via Zomato and Swiggy. Customers can order 20 items from a select menu from the comforts of their homes for "safe and contactless delivery".

"Currently, six Hilton properties are operational for food delivery via Zomato and Swiggy -- Conrad Bangalore, Conrad Pune, Hilton Garden Inn Gurgaon, Hilton Chennai, DoubleTree Ahmedabad and Hilton Mumbai. The group plans to soon expand this service to 9-10 more properties across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Chennai," a statement from the company said. The patrons can also use its curated delivery for parties which will be done by Hilton staff, it said.

The company claimed to be following stringent hygiene protocols and taken all necessary precautions to ensure safety in food delivery in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. "These include regular staff health-checkups and ensuring that everyone wears face masks, gloves, caps and use of sanitiser. The company also has stringent quality check procedures in place for the delivery staff, including temperature checks, sanitisation of vehicles and cleanliness checks, in addition to the use of masks and gloves. For packaging, Hilton will be using biodegradable plastic, paper, and cardboard," it said.

The company is unable to cater to its regular customers due to stringent lockdown imposed across the country which has brought economic activity to a halt. "We have been receiving frequent calls from our regular customers who are currently unable to visit their favourite outlets at Hilton hotels, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After careful deliberation and taking into account feedback from our customers, we are pleased to launch our food delivery service featuring Hilton's signature dishes," Prashant Kulkarni, Food and Beverage Director, Hilton India said.

To check the spread of the novel coronavirus which has so far claimed at least 507 lives and infected more than 15,000 people, India is now under a lockdown. The nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25, has been extended till May 3..