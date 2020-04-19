India can emerge as nerve centre of complex modern supply chains in post-coronavirus world: PM

The novel coronavirus outbreak has significantly changed the contours of professional life and these days home is the new office and internet is the new meeting room, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. "I have also been adapting to these changes. Most meetings, be it with ministerial colleagues, officials and world leaders, are now via video conferencing," Modi wrote on LinkedIn.

The need of the hour is to think of business and lifestyle models that are easily adaptable. "Doing so would mean that even in a time of crisis, our offices, businesses and commerce could get moving faster, ensuring loss of life does not occur," he said.

Today, the world is in pursuit of new business models, he said adding that India, a youthful nation known for its innovative zeal, can take the lead in providing a new work culture. India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual, can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post COVID-19 world. "Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity," he said.

The work place is getting "Digital First", he said. "And, why not? After all, the most transformational impact of technology often happens in the lives of the poor," he said.

It is technology that demolishes bureaucratic hierarchies, eliminates middlemen and accelerates welfare measures, the prime minister opined..

