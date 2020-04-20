China, Hong Kong stocks firm as PBOC cuts key rate again

China and Hong Kong stocks firmed on Monday, as the country's central bank cut a key rate for the second time this year to shore up the coronavirus-hit economy.

** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.3% at 2,847.13 points. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.22%, with its financial sector sub-index higher by 0.21%, the consumer staples sector up 0.07%, the real estate index down 0.8% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.78%.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.52% to 9,865.97, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.16% at 24,419.99. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.65% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.96%.

** The People's Bank of China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. ** "The asymmetric cut suggests that authorities will stick to the tight housing policy. It will not be deemed as a tool to stimulate domestic demand, even at this difficult time," said Xing Zhaopeng, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.

** China reported 12 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 19, down from 16 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said. ** The Shanghai Stock Exchange said it would resume the normal display of cross-exchange indexes "as soon as possible" after the indexes earlier exhibited abnormal behaviour.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.15%, while Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.76%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.0758 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.0725.

