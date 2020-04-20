APM Terminal Pipavav handles 35 vessels since lockdown, says ops running smoothly

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:01 IST
APM Terminals Pipavav on Monday said it has handled more than 35 vessels and its operations are running smoothly despite the lockdown. The APM Terminals Pipavav port is running 24X7 due to the concerted efforts of all the stakeholders that has resulted in the smooth functioning of the port ever since the lockdown was announced in March 2020, it said in a statement. "The port operations are proceeding safely and efficiently despite some challenges. The port handled over 35 vessels and more than 175 rakes since the lockdown without any delay. “The port has created additional yard space and working with extended logistics partners to ensure the smooth flow of goods and help address any emergent supply chain needs," the company said.

The pre-emptive steps taken by various authorities are commendable, it said. Jakob Friis Sorenson, Managing Director, APM Terminals Pipavav said, “We are grateful to the central and state government agencies, Gujarat Maritime Board, the Railways, the district administration, the local police and the Customs departments for supporting the port in conducting continuous operations and keeping the wheels of the supply chain moving.” The statement said the port is taking stringent precautionary measures as per various statutory guidelines to ensure the safety of the employees, workforce and the community around. APM Terminals Pipavav is one of gateway port for containers, ro/ro (passenger cars), liquid bulk and dry bulk cargoes serving customers in the state of Gujarat with road and rail networks to India’s hinterland and northwest. Its annual cargo handling capacity includes 1.35 million TEU containers, 2,50,000 passenger cars, 2 million tonne of liquid bulk and 4 million tonne of dry bulk.

