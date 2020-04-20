Left Menu
Development News Edition

Small spinners seek remedial measure to tide over lockdown

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:26 IST
Small spinners seek remedial measure to tide over lockdown

Coimbatore, Apr 20 (PTI): South India Spinners Association (SISPA), representing the MSME spinning industries in Tamil Nadu, on Monday asked a state Minister for remedial measures to safeguard industries as well as the livelihood of lakhs of workers. In a letter to the state Electricity Minister K Thangamani, SISPA president N Murugesan requested him to sanction six equal instalments for payment of electricity bills for March 2020, irrespective of the consumers (LT, LTCT and HT) without levying belated payment surcharge (BPSC) or any other additional surcharge.

Or otherwise it may be deducted from the additional current consumption, Murugesan said. In view of MSME industries using power only for security and lighting purposes, and not consuming the entire sanctioned demand, the minister should advise TANGEDCO to collect the minimum electricity charges for the recorded (actual) demand and not for the sanctioned demand during the lockdown period, he said.

SISPA also requested the minister to adopt the same procedure for at least six months, since availability of workforce and saleability of finished product are uncertain after the lockdown period, which would help overcome the financial crisis after the post-shutdown. The 40-day nationwide lockdown, closing of borders between districts and states has affected the highly labour, capital intensive textile spinning sector and has affected the revenue of the entire textile value chain.

Considering this, SISPA requests the Minister to kindly support at this critical moment to safeguard the industries and the millions of the workers in the nation and issue suitable orders to TANGEDCO as early as possible, Murugesan said PTI NVM NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Italian nurse and mom can't drop guard at home

Every evening, when Pasqualina Conte returns home from a draining day as a nurse in a Milan emergency room for coronavirus patients, she longs to hold her 9-year-old son, Andrea. But for 50 days and counting, the two have not hugged. At sun...

COVID-19: Record 1,426 new cases in Singapore, mostly foreign workers affected

Singapore on Monday reported a record 1,426 new coronavirus cases, out of which 1,410 are foreign workers, including Indians residing in dormitories, health officials said. With the fresh cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the ...

Iran death toll from new coronavirus outbreak rises by 91 to 5,209- health ministry official

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Iran reached 5,209 on Monday with 91 deaths in the past twenty four hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Monday.The total number of diagnosed ca...

India's new FDI norms violate WTO's principle of free trade: Chinese Embassy

Indias new policy for foreign direct investment FDI from specific countries violate WTOs principle of non-discrimination and are against the general trend of free trade, a Chinese embassy spokesperson said on Monday. The impact of the polic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020