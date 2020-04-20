Left Menu
COVID-19: UAE to operate special flights to bring back Emiratis from India

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 14:43 IST
The UAE government on Monday announced to operate special repatriation flights from four Indian cities to bring back its nationals stuck in the country due to the restrictions on air travel amidst the coronavirus pandemic, media reports said. Sharjah-headquartered budget carrier Air Arabia will operate the repatriation flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Hyderabad, Khaleej Times reported.

While the special flights from Mumbai and Delhi will operate on Monday, those from Cochin and Hyderabad will operate on Tuesday, it said. "Air Arabia remains committed to bring stranded citizens back home as well as supporting requests to operate repatriation flights and is working closely with UAE authorities in this regard. The airline announced earlier that it's operating a mix of repatriation flights as well as cargo flights during the month of April to multiple destinations," it said in a statement on Monday.

Further information about the repatriation and cargo flights is available on the website or can be obtained by contacting the Air Arabia call centre on 06 5580000, it said. Last week, the airline announced new passenger repatriation as well as cargo flights to nine countries -- Afghanistan, Iran, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Egypt, India and Nepal -- from Sharjah International Airport.

The Indian government has banned all domestic as well as international air travel until May 3 in view of the coronavirus pandemic which has killed over 160,000 people globally..

