BRIEF-Richard Branson Says Will Need Government Support To Keep Virgin Atlantic Going

* RICHARD BRANSON SAYS WILL NEED GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO TO KEEP VIRGIN ATLANTIC GOING - COMPANY WEBSITE

* RICHARD BRANSON SAYS GOVERNMENT SUPPORT TO VIRGIN ATLANTIC WOULD BE FORM OF COMMERCIAL LOAN AND THE AIRLINE WOULD PAY IT BACK * RICHARD BRANSON SAYS CASH IN VIRGIN GROUP AND HIS PERSONAL WEALTH BEING INVESTED ACROSS MANY COS, WITH "BIG PART OF THAT" GOING TO VIRGIN ATLANTIC Source text : https://bit.ly/34N2qsX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.