Left Menu
Development News Edition

BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 15:23 IST
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away due to cardiac arrest
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

BMW Group President and CEO Rudratej Singh passed away on Monday morning following a cardiac arrest. "BMW Group India, with profound sorrow, announces the demise of Rudratej Singh (46), President and Chief Executive Officer on April 20, 2020," the automaker said in a statement.

The cause behind the sudden and unexpected demise is yet to be ascertained, the company said, but sources confirmed that Singh suffered a massive cardiac arrest. "Our prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult period. He will always be remembered as an inspiring and compassionate human being," BMW Group India said in the statement.

His transformational vision and strategic orientation played a crucial role in the navigation of BMW Group India in a challenging business environment, it added. His demise comes at a crucial junction when the company was in midst of implementing strategic measures for strengthening the dealer network across India, the automaker said.

Singh had joined BMW Group in August 2019. Singh had more than 25 years of experience and held multiple leadership positions both in the automotive and non-automotive industries.

In his last assignment, he was the Global President at Royal Enfield and before that he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

HDFC Bank shares jump nearly 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday surged nearly 4 per cent after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on the back of healthy interest income. The scrip closed at Rs 946, up 3.91 per cent on the...

Major asset managers reject Argentina debt restructuring proposal

A group of Argentinas major creditors rejected the governments proposal aimed at overhauling 66.2 billion of its foreign-law debt, saying it inflicted an unjust amount of financial pain on international bondholders.Argentina sketched out it...

Southern European borrowing costs rise as spotlight turns to EU meeting

Southern European bond yields rose to near one-month highs on Monday, a sign of investors unease ahead of a European Union summit later this week over how to tackle the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis. Portugals 10-year borrowi...

Two 350-bed Covid-19 hospitals inaugurated in Odisha; to be fully-funded by Nalco, Coal India arm

State-run Nalco and Coal India arm Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd MCL will fully fund two dedicated 350-bed Covid-19 hospitals in Odisha inaugurated on Monday. The hospitals were inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik along with Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020