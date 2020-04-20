Tetra Laval donates Rs 3 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India

Food processing and packaging solutions major Tetra Laval Group on Monday announced Rs 3 crore donation towards coronavirus pandemic relief efforts in India. In order to support the country's collective response to this crisis, Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, will jointly donate over Rs 3 crore to various relief organisations across the country with a view to support the COVID-19 relief efforts in India, the Group said in a statement.

Out of the total, Rs 1 crore will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund for national relief efforts. Another part of the funds will be used to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and other essentials for frontline healthcare workers across Maharashtra, it added. "The remaining funds will be used to augment similar efforts across the country to fight the virus over the coming weeks," the group said, adding the contribution in India forms part of the Tetra Laval Group's recent donation of 10 million euros to support global COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation is in addition to the on-going CSR and community support activities being undertaken by Tetra Pak, De Laval and Sidel. This includes support to the waste-picker families across India who are helping keep the country running, and to the migrant workers and other marginalised communities around our area of operations who are most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic, the statement said. Employees across Tetra Pak, De Laval and Sidel have also voluntarily contributed a day's salary to central and state relief funds, reiterating their commitment to stand in solidarity with the entire nation to effectively combat the crisis, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.