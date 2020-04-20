Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tetra Laval donates Rs 3 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:10 IST
Tetra Laval donates Rs 3 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts in India

Food processing and packaging solutions major Tetra Laval Group on Monday announced Rs 3 crore donation towards coronavirus pandemic relief efforts in India. In order to support the country's collective response to this crisis, Tetra Pak, Sidel and DeLaval, will jointly donate over Rs 3 crore to various relief organisations across the country with a view to support the COVID-19 relief efforts in India, the Group said in a statement.

Out of the total, Rs 1 crore will be donated to the PM-CARES Fund for national relief efforts. Another part of the funds will be used to provide personal protective equipment (PPE), masks and other essentials for frontline healthcare workers across Maharashtra, it added. "The remaining funds will be used to augment similar efforts across the country to fight the virus over the coming weeks," the group said, adding the contribution in India forms part of the Tetra Laval Group's recent donation of 10 million euros to support global COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation is in addition to the on-going CSR and community support activities being undertaken by Tetra Pak, De Laval and Sidel. This includes support to the waste-picker families across India who are helping keep the country running, and to the migrant workers and other marginalised communities around our area of operations who are most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic, the statement said. Employees across Tetra Pak, De Laval and Sidel have also voluntarily contributed a day's salary to central and state relief funds, reiterating their commitment to stand in solidarity with the entire nation to effectively combat the crisis, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known...

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice N W Sambre ...

Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference UCC was to be held from April 22 to 23. In ...

HDFC Bank shares jump nearly 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of HDFC Bank on Monday surged nearly 4 per cent after the lender posted a 15.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the March quarter on the back of healthy interest income. The scrip closed at Rs 946, up 3.91 per cent on the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020