Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy CM questions GST on medical equipment to treat virus

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:14 IST
Pondy CM questions GST on medical equipment to treat virus

Puducherry, Apr 20 (PTI): Territorial Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Sunday questioned the imposition of GST by the Centre on medical equipment for hospitals to treat COVID- 19 patients. He told newsmen here that the Centre should come to the rescue of the states and facilitate availability of the equipment like ventilators, monitors, face masks and drugs and medicines at the government hospitals.

The state governments could in the alternative be permitted to purchase the equipment and import them either from within the country or outside the country, he said. But the imposition of GST (goods and services tax) on the equipment pushed their prices up and hence the GST component should be rescinded so as to make the devices available to the states, he said.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Centre to make sufficient number of equipment available for the doctors and nurses taking care of the coronavirus patients. The Centre should supply adequate number of Personal Protection Equipment, masks and other facilities for the doctors and nurses in the hospital attending to the COVID-19 patients, he said.

Stating that everyone is presently at a crucial and testing time in battling the coronavirus, the Chief Minister said the people should continue to adhere to the social distancing and voluntary isolation at their homes. The lockdown has been extended till May 3, hence there should be strict adherence to lockdown lest all the achievements made so far would go for a toss, he said.

Thanking the police for their dedicated work braving the hot spell and other hardships, the Chief Minister further said the joint efforts of staff and workers of Health Department, PWD, Electricity, Civil Supplies, the volunteers of NCC and ASHA unit had been proving to be effective in enforcing the lockdown. He said the doctors and nurses taking care of the patients admitted at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical college hospital for treatment for COVID-19 had also been rendering their service excellently.

There were only three active cases of COVID-19 in the hospital while as many as 3,045 people were in home quarantine in the Union Territory. Narayanasamy appealed to industries' owners to adhere to the conditions stipulated for resuming work in their units from Monday and no worker from outside should be brought into Puducherry. "Only the locals and the migrant workers who were already available within the factories should be engaged to restart the units," he said adding that any violation would lead to cancellation of licences for the entrepreneurs.

District Collector T Arun said vigil was being maintained on the adherence to the conditions on which permissions were granted to entrepreneurs to run the factories in the wake of relaxation of restrictions as per the latest guidelines of the Central government. He said the Centre had permitted activities under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarnatee Act after the restrictions were relaxed and hence around 10,000 workers would be benefitted by getting job during the ongoing lockdown in the Union Territory.

The Industries and Labour departments would also keep vigil on the industries to ascertain they did not violate the lockdown, he said. Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal said strict criminal action had been taken against owners of liquor shops after it was found that there was illegal sale of the brew here during the ongoing lockdown.

"Twentytwo licences had been suspended and this will culminate in cancellation of the licences as the probe was on into the violation of the lockdown norms," he said. The police official said cases were registered against the owners of the shops under the provisions of the Disaster Management Act. "There is no compromise on curbing the menace of illegal sale of liquor in the Union Territory," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Putin says peak of coronavirus crisis is ahead

President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had managed to curb the coronavirus crisis but the peak of the outbreak still lay ahead.The number of Russian confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 47,000 on Monday with a death toll of 40...

Union Minister Reddy visits ISKCON temple's community kitchen

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday visited ISKCON temple in Dwarka on Monday, where a community kitchen had been organised for the needy amid the lockdown.The ISKCON movement has a global presence. It is known...

Ban on doorstep delivery of newspapers: HC seeks Maha response

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday sought the Maharashtra governments response to a plea challenging its circular prohibiting door- to-door distribution of newspapers in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Justice N W Sambre ...

Two-day conference of India's top military brass postponed indefinitely

A two-day conference of the top military brass of the country has been postponed indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic, military sources said Monday. The Unified Commanders Conference UCC was to be held from April 22 to 23. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020