Grundfos comes to the aid of 3,000 migrant workers

Nearly 3,000 migrant workers were provided with food-kits by Denmark-headquartered Grundfos in association with non-governmental organisations here, a senior official said on Monday. Grundfos India general manager Saravanan Panneer Selvam said the company has been working closely with local authorities to provide food kits to migrant workers in this kind of an unprecedented time.

"We are also donating towards other food distribution efforts in the city.We realise the critical support that our healthcare and medical staff require," he said in a statement. The company said its Bjerringbro facility in Denmark was delivering 5,000 face shields to serve the frontline health workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The delivery of such shields was also in countries where the company has production facility, it said.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

