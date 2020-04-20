Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:27 IST
Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES

OILSEEDS PRICES DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 24000.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. --- Soyameal 48% 34957.00 Castor Extr. ---OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6900.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 --- Gr. Javas 60/70 --- Gr Javas 70/80 --- Gr.Javas 80/90 --- Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10300.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 10100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9200.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4250.00 Castorseed Disa --- Castorseed Hyderabad --- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller 1100.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 860.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 875.00 Refined Palm Oil 780.00 Soyabean Ref. 875.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude --- Rapeseed Ref. --- Rapeseed Exp. --- Copra white --- Rice Bran 4-7% FFA --- Rice Bran 320.00 Linseed 920.00 Castor Comm. 880.00 F.S.G. 890.00 F.S.G.Kandla 870.00 Mowra - -- Neem --- Karanji ---PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...

Govt should give Rs 5,000 per month to daily wagers, arrange special trains/buses: Lok Sabha MP

Lok Sabha MP Kunwar Danish Ali on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting to provide Rs 5,000 per month to labourers and the needy who have been stranded due to the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. He als...

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 PTI A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown unsatisfactory in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coron...

Adityanath asks officials to ensure that industries follow social distancing norms

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to ensure that industries given permission to operate in the state follow social distancing norms to keep the coronavirus outbreak in check. During a meeting at his o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020