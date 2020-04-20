Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICES

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) OILSEEDS PRICESPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:27 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 28000.00 Kardi Extr --- Sesame Extr --- Cottonseed Extr --- Undec Cottonseed 24000.00 Rice Bran Extr. --- Sunflower Extr. 21000.00 Rapeseed Extr. --- Soyameal 48% 34957.00 Castor Extr. ---OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 6900.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 --- Gr. Javas 60/70 --- Gr Javas 70/80 --- Gr.Javas 80/90 --- Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 4050.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 10700.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 10300.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 10200.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 10100.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 9200.00 Sunflower Seed 4300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 5600.00 Castorseed Bombay 4250.00 Castorseed Disa --- Castorseed Hyderabad --- OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1380.00 Kardi Expeller 1100.00 Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 860.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 925.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 875.00 Refined Palm Oil 780.00 Soyabean Ref. 875.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude --- Rapeseed Ref. --- Rapeseed Exp. --- Copra white --- Rice Bran 4-7% FFA --- Rice Bran 320.00 Linseed 920.00 Castor Comm. 880.00 F.S.G. 890.00 F.S.G.Kandla 870.00 Mowra - -- Neem --- Karanji ---PTI MUM SVC SHWSHW
