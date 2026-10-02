"BJP long wanted to enslave people of Jammu and Kashmir": Farooq Abdullah slams Oppn party for opposing statehood resolution

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP of "wanting to enslave" people of Jammu and Kashmir, as the opposition party termed the proposal for statehood as unconstitutional. Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah stated, "The BJP has long wanted to enslave the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is nothing new."

Following the Autumn Session of the Legislative Assembly, he said that questioning and targeting the Chief Minister is part of the legislative process, asserting that the purpose of the Assembly session is to discuss issues, highlight the government's errors and seek its response. Abdullah said, "The very purpose of the Assembly session is to hold discussions, bring the government's errors to light, and have the government respond to them. Targeting the Chief Minister is part of this process. Whoever holds this office has to face these things."

On September 28, a fresh resolution for restoration of the statehood was passed in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Restoration of statehood has been on the National Conference's agenda since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, and recently, the ruling party in the Union Territory has rallied for the demand, taking it even to the national capital. The BJP had protested against the resolution, which was passed amid uproar in the House. The party termed the resolution as a "black agenda" and accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of suppressing the voice of the opposition.

The BJP also staged protests across Jammu and Kashmir against the Omar Abdullah-led JKNC government. The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly's autumn session was held from September 21 to September 30, according to the official Assembly portal. The seven-sitting session saw legislators raise issues including employment, reservation, regularisation of workers, power tariffs and other public concerns. (ANI)