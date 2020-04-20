Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lenovo starts free one-on-one online education platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:41 IST
Lenovo starts free one-on-one online education platform

IT hardware company Lenovo on Monday started a free online education platform which allows students to get guidance from teachers on a one-on-one basis. The company has launched the online platform, SmarterEd, in collaboration with a non-profit organisation and has sregistration of volunteers to teach on the platform. "What we are doing has no commercial angle to it. Through SmarterEd, we want to show the way technology can be leveraged to address issues that the country is facing. Education is one thing which we can directly address through technology," Lenovo India CEO and managing director Rahul Agarwal said.

Most of the academic institutions have adopted technology to impart online education during the ongoing lockdown. Several education technology platform have also started free classes during the period. Agarwal said the company partnered with non-profit organisation eVidyaloka as it has experience in getting volunteers who are interested in spreading education. "We have started SmarterEd today. Now we will be enrolling volunteers who are interested in teaching. It is not necessary that teachers have degrees to teach. A volunteer can be any expert in a field who can explain the subject to the student," Agrawal said. In the present form, SmarterEd allows students of Classes V to XII to choose their teachers, select the subject they would like to learn, and take out time to learn as per their convenience. Agarwal said that SmarterEd has links to NCERT and State syllabus ebooks for the learners, and also offers a chat engine for seamless student-teacher communication. This platform supports multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

“Our mission is to connect passionate and talented volunteers with rural and semi- urban students, to empower India through standards of schooling. We are glad to collaborate with Lenovo India to create this voluntary knowledge sharing platform - SmarterEd, and which can help facilitate seamless online learning experiences,” eVidyaloka CEO Brinda Poornapragna said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Some Syrians prefer ruined homes to crowded campsTaher al-Matars home in northwest Syria is in ruins but he has gone back to live there anyway, driven by dire conditions in camps for disp...

Myanmar ships 800 freed Rohingya prisoners back to Rakhine

Myanmar shipped hundreds of recently released Rohingya inmates back to the countrys restive western borderlands on Monday, after fears that its overcrowded prisons could become hotbeds for runaway coronavirus outbreaks. Men, women and child...

BBC Two orders Peter Sellers documentary 'A State of Comic Ecstasy'

A documentary on versatile comic actor Peter Sellers has been commissioned by BBC Two, the network has announced. The docu with the working title Peter Sellers A State of Comic Ecstasy will be broadcast to mark the 40th anniversary of the B...

SJM welcomes Centre's decision restricting e-commerce players from supplying non-essential items

RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Monday welcomed the Centres decision to allow e-commerce players to supply only essential items during lockdown and not non-essential items, saying it would have given them an unfair advantage. SJM fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020