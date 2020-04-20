TPAF Launches India's largest Fundraise for PPE Kits in Partnership With Ketto and Doctors For You

PUNE, India, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As India is confronting an extraordinary challenge of COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are joining hands to respond to this common threat. The Pravin Agarwal Foundation (TPAF) through a special initiative is connecting with over 100+ hospitals across India to provide Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for medical staff. This is in association with Doctors For You, a pan India humanitarian organization, and Ketto, an online crowdfunding platform. TPAF, a non-profit, (www.tpaf.in), in a short span of 3 years, has been a front runner in facilitating paediatric liver transplants globally and to date, has enabled over 140 liver transplants for children from India and around the world. In the last 3 years, TPAF has facilitated more than INR 20 crore of funds towards the paediatric liver transplant and secured commitment of INR 100 crore dedicated to make paediatric liver care affordable, available and accessible for all. The Coronavirus pandemic has engulfed the entire nation with over 10,000 positive cases. There is a huge Demand and Supply gap of PPEs across the country. Under TPAF's special initiative, this gap is being addressed by - identifying demand at hospital level, finalising the suppliers and arranging for logistics to cater to the demand and raising funds to source PPE kits. The founder of this organisation, Mr. Pravin Agarwal emphasises on having the correct approach to tackle the problem.

"As the Coronavirus pandemic engulfs the nation, it has proven to be a stressing time for all of us, and specifically for the medical community. While healthcare workers are working day-in and day-out to screen and treat patients, the shortage of PPE kits is exposing countless healthcare workers to the risk of getting infected by the Coronavirus. Through this initiative, we want to reach out to maximum hospitals, understand their requirements and ensure that this gap is bridged. While the medical community is fighting the battle at the forefront, the least we can do is support and safeguard them with the PPE kits," said Mr. Pravin Agarwal, Founder, TPAF. To assess the demand at a granular level, medical fraternity is required to fill-in a simple form through the link http://emergencies.in/ppe-kit-requirements/. As of now, over 100 hospitals across 20 states have registered for over 250,000 PPE kits.

TPAF is validating these requests and identifying hospitals that have immediate requirement for PPE kits. Also, TPAF has identified PPE suppliers who have approval from SITRA or DRDE. The PPE kits will include Coverall bodysuits, 3-PLY Surgical Masks, Shoe Covers, Goggles, and Nitrile Gloves. Funding TPAF is raising funds for hospitals that need PPE kits. They have tied up with Ketto.org (a crowd funding platform) to raise funds for each of the hospitals who is approaching them. https://ppe4medics.ketto.org/ "Ketto has already raised over 15 crore to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. We have collaborated with hundreds of NGOs and prominent individuals to raise funds for ventilators, PPE kits, medical equipment, relief packages, etc. Having the Pravin Agarwal Foundation (TPAF) on board will allow us to reach out to more hospitals and fundraise for them. Our frontline healthcare workers are vulnerable without the PPE kits and our first priority should be to ensure their safety," Ketto's CEO Varun Sheth said.

In addition, TPAF will be matching 20% of every donation made to this initiative - for every INR 10,000 raised TPAF would contribute INR 2,000 to the hospital. TPAF urges everyone to share this fundraising initiative so that they are able to save the lives of those people who are saving lives.

About The Pravin Agarwal Foundation: In 2016, Mr. Pravin Agarwal supported 13 transplants and set out on a larger mission to enable paediatric liver transplantations through The Pravin Agarwal Foundation (TPAF). So far the Foundation has enabled over 100 liver transplants. TPAF is committed to making paediatric liver transplantations more accessible and affordable. Through this unique initiative, the foundation supports children threatened by chronic liver diseases. TPAF.in | Twitter |LinkedIn | Facebook About Ketto: Ketto is an Indian crowdfunding platform based in India that allows individuals and NGOs to raise money for social, creative and personal causes. From 2012 to 2019, over INR 500 crore was raised on the platform for over 1.5 Lakh campaigns and 25 Lakhs donors.

About Doctors For You: Doctors For You (DFY) is a pan India humanitarian organization with international presence and is working in various disaster-hit zones since last 9 years. DFY focuses on providing medical care to the vulnerable communities during crisis and non-crisis situation, emergency medical aid to people affected by natural disaster, conflicts and epidemics. PWR PWR

