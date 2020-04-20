Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil PSUs to re-start over Rs 42,000 cr of projects as lockdown restrictions ease

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:32 IST
Oil PSUs to re-start over Rs 42,000 cr of projects as lockdown restrictions ease

State-owned oil firms will resume as many as 511 projects involving over Rs 42,000 crore of investment with immediate effect as the country partially exited from an unprecedented nationwide lockdown on Monday. Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), Indian Oil Corp (IOC), GAIL, Oil India Ltd and six other public sector firms identified projects that either in rural areas or have in situ labour for the resumption of work, oil ministry sources said.

The government had last week allowed makers of information technology hardware, farmers and industries in rural areas to resume operations as it looked to revive the economy that got stalled because of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. As many as 319 projects with these 10 PSUs are completely in rural areas and resuming work on them will not be much of a problem. Another 192 projects are within municipal limits but have in situ labour, they said.

In FY2020-21, these projects would involve an expenditure of over Rs 42,000 crore. The restarting of these projects that spread from oil and gas exploration and development work to refinery jobs, gas pipeline laying and city gas distribution network expansion, will generate around 7 crore man-days of employment, they said.

These projects include 196 projects of IOC, 168 of Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), 57 of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL), 32 of GAIL and 26 projects of ONGC. The sources said these projects involving refinery, exploration and production, marketing infrastructure, pipeline and city gas distribution are expected to generate Rs 2,210 crore of payout in the first month. Out of this, Rs 266 crore will be paid to labour.

These projects, they said, are in line with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and are assessed on the ground of manpower availability and other municipal restrictions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK TV host Eamonn Holmes' comments on COVID-19 and 5G 'ill-judged' - regulator

Britains media regulator Ofcom said on Monday comments made by ITV presenter Eamonn Holmes about speculation linking COVID-19 and 5G mobile technology were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers trust in advice from public authorities an...

Hry govt cautions public against purchasing liquor from unauthorised source during lockdown

The Haryana government on Monday cautioned people to not purchase liquor from unauthorised sources during lockdown as it may be spurious and life-threatening. The Haryana government has not allowed any person or individual to conduct the sa...

Include 'transgender' as separate category in job applications, Centre tells its depts

All central government departments were on Monday asked to include transgender as a separate category of gender for recruitment in civil services and other posts, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The move is based on the provisions ...

Merkel says EU budget bigger than was discussed before pandemic

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday she imagined the next European Union budget would look very different and bigger than that which was discussed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.One can discuss about new treaties...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020