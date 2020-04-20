Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany to buy Airbus and Boeing fighter jets

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-04-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 20:37 IST
Germany to buy Airbus and Boeing fighter jets

Germany confirmed Monday it aims to replace its ageing fleet of Tornado fighter-bombers with aircraft from both European manufacturer Airbus and US-based Boeing. Berlin is eager to balance European and American alliances via its military aircraft-buying scheme, but the decision to move ahead with the US purchases has angered some politicians who allege a lack of transparency.

An official decision on the procurement plan will be sent to parliament's defence committee "in the coming days," defence ministry spokesman Arne Collatz-Johannsen told reporters in Berlin. "Fewer than a third" of the new aircraft would be American models, with the majority made up of European products, he added.

A source close to the plans confirmed German media reports that the defence ministry prefers to hedge its bets between EU and US suppliers, by purchasing around 90 Airbus-made Eurofighters and 45 Boeing F-18 jets. A solution balancing allies on both sides of the Atlantic is seen by the conservative-led defence ministry as vital because even after the Tornados are retired, Berlin must maintain its air force's capability to carry American nuclear weapons as part of its commitments under the NATO military alliance.

At present, the Tornado is the only Luftwaffe, or air force, aircraft certified to carry the nuclear bombs. "We recommend a mixed solution which would keep the European defence ministry running at capacity and what's more, concerning less than a third of the total, possibly come from non-European suppliers," Collatz-Johannsen said.

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer had told her American counterpart Mark Esper about the plans over the weekend, the spokesman said. Der Spiegel magazine recently cited a German federal auditors' report describing the 1970s-era Tornado as a "weapons system that has become obsolete, increasingly marked by technical faults and lack of availability." Collatz-Johannsen said operating the planes would "no longer be economical" by 2030, making 2025 the deadline for finding a replacement.

Meanwhile a Franco-German next-generation fighter dubbed the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is not expected to be ready until 2040. "That leaves us with a capability gap to bridge," the defence spokesman said.

But minister Kramp-Karrenbauer's decision to inform the US early -- a final procurement decision is unlikely before the next parliament beginning in 2021 -- has angered some from the the centre-left social democrats (SPD), junior coalition partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's government. "Nothing has been made transparent to us in any way," defence committee chief Wolfgang Hellmich told the Sueddeutsche Zeitung daily.

"So far we have received nothing." While the defence spokesman said SPD Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Foreign Minister Heiko Maas had been informed, the centre-left party's most determined opponents of nuclear weapons -- and of buying American planes to carry them -- are among its MPs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Canada's worst mass shooting leaves at least 18 dead

A gunman disguised as a police officer went on a 12-hour rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia, shooting people in their homes, setting fires and killing at least 18 people, including a policewoman, in the deadliest mass shooting ...

Morepen Labs launches face masks, sanitizers, infrared thermometers

Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Monday said it has launched a wide range of essential products being required to combat COVID-19 pandemic in the country. These include non-contact infrared thermometers, alcohol-based hand sanitizers, hand...

Bengal reports 54 more COVID-19 cases

West Bengal has reported 54 fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total count of active patients in the state to 245, a senior official said. In the last 24 hours, 424 samples were tested for the disease, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said on ...

EU sees wine consumption, exports dry up as consumers stay home

Wine consumption in the European Union is expected to fall this season due to the decision to close bars and restaurants to contain the coronavirus, with exports hit by extra U.S. tariffs, the EUs executive said on Monday. The European Comm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020