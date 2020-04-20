Indigenous PPE kit developed to fight coronavirus, production may start this week, says Haryana university

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 23:03 IST
Haryana-based World University of Design on Monday said it along with IIT Delhi, AIIMS and a few textile mills in Chennai have developed indigenous personal protection equipment kits for healthcare workers in the fight against coronavirus infection. The prototypes of PPE kits are currently undergoing the second round of testing in a Chennai hospital and are expected to go into production within this week, World University of Design Vice-Chancellor Sanjay Gupta said in a statement.

IIT Delhi, AIIMS, World University of Design and Chennai-based textile mills have jointly developed the kit, he said. "The design and production of these kits is open source, therefore any small or medium scale factory interested can take the design from us and start manufacturing them.

"The key feature of this design is the ease of doffing, where the garment can be taken off by the person without touching the infected outer surface. The prototypes for these kits have been created following the required protocol," Gupta said. The World University of Design is a private university in Haryana.

According to the health ministry update on Monday, the death toll due to the coronavirus has reached 559 and the number of cases has risen to 17,656 across the country. Some of the Indian firms have started manufacturing PPE kits in small quantities.

Gupta said that a team of researchers from WUD has designed the PPE sets keeping in mind the ease of donning and doffing the PPE without help. "These sets are designed to make them fit Indian body shapes and sizes. They help avoid loose, hanging parts which may come in contact with infected surfaces and get contaminated. "There are no unnecessary openings which may aid the contagion to pass through the PPE, thereby infecting the person in question. Even micro-openings created while stitching the garment, which may provide a pathway for the virus to enter, are sealed off along with the seams," the statement said.

Loyal Textile Mills will start production once the suit sealing machine reaches the factory. A PPE kit includes goggles, face-shield, mask, gloves, coverall/gowns (with or without aprons), headcover and shoe cover.

