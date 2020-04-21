Left Menu
Development News Edition

Triumph postpones price hike of BS-VI range till July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 14:04 IST
Triumph postpones price hike of BS-VI range till July

British superbike brand Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it is deffering price hike of its BS-VI range in India until July this year. The company said it has taken such a step due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation which has impacted the overall market sentiment. The company has also extended warranty timelines on its bikes which were due to expire between March 20– May 3, 2020, till June 30, 2020, it added.

"The company has decided to defer the upcoming BS-VI price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Triumph Motorcycles India General Manager Shoeb Farooq said in a statement. At the back end the company is preparing its dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and it has put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience, he added.

"These are trying times and as a brand we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible," Farooq said. Triumph's Bonneville range, which is also its highest selling, is already available in BS-VI variants; this includes the Triumph Bonneville Street Twin, the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster. The company has deferred the price hike of these models.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

115 families at President's Estate in self-isolation as sanitation worker's relative tests positive

As many as 115 families residing at the Presidents Estate are under self-isolation as a preventive measure after a sanitation workers relative tested positive for coronavirus, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued Tuesday. It ...

Ailing Dingko to be brought to Delhi by air ambulance for cancer treatment

Asian Games gold-winning boxer Dingko Singh will be brought here on April 25 by the Boxing Federation of India BFI to resume his treatment for liver cancer after he was forced to miss a scheduled radiation therapy session due to the ongoing...

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman promise to pause 'feud' for COVID-19 relief

To extend their support amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have called for a temporary cease-fire on their feud in a hilarious video. The faux quarrel between the stars has been as old as time in t...

Full-year sales at UK's John Lewis department stores could fall 35%

Britains John Lewis Partnership said sales at its department store chain could decline by around 35 over the full year in a worst case scenario due to the coronavirus crisis, it said on Tuesday.The employee-owned group, which also owns the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020