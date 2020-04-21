Triumph postpones price hike of BS-VI range till July

British superbike brand Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday said it is deffering price hike of its BS-VI range in India until July this year. The company said it has taken such a step due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation which has impacted the overall market sentiment. The company has also extended warranty timelines on its bikes which were due to expire between March 20– May 3, 2020, till June 30, 2020, it added.

"The company has decided to defer the upcoming BS-VI price increase amidst the current difficult and unprecedented circumstances due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Triumph Motorcycles India General Manager Shoeb Farooq said in a statement. At the back end the company is preparing its dealerships to handle any increased service volume post the lockdown and it has put processes in place to ensure a smooth customer experience, he added.

"These are trying times and as a brand we want to offer as much support to our customers as possible," Farooq said. Triumph's Bonneville range, which is also its highest selling, is already available in BS-VI variants; this includes the Triumph Bonneville Street Twin, the Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120 and the Bonneville Speedmaster. The company has deferred the price hike of these models.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.