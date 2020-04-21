Left Menu
Daimler India extends warranty, service period for BharatBenz vehicles by 2 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 16:21 IST
Daimler India extends warranty, service period for BharatBenz vehicles by 2 months

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Tuesday said it has extended by two months warranty and scheduled service period for its BharatBenz vehicles due to the ongoing lockdown. The free two month extension of vehicle warranty is applicable on all BharatBenz truck and bus customers, the company said in a statement.

"Even during the lockdown, some of our BharatBenz customers are transporting essential commodities in order to support the community. To support them in turn, we decided to extend both service and warranty repairs by two months," DICV Managing Director and CEO Satyakam Arya said. Under the initiative, BharatBenz vehicles with warranty/extended warranty contracts ending between March 15, 2020 and May 15, 2020, or having their next service schedule during this period, now have an extra two months leeway, the company said.

"This will also be of great benefit to customers with vehicles lying idle during the lockdown," it added. DICV also said it, along with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, is providing support to BharatBenz truck drivers who are away from home.

As part of the initiative, BharatBenz collects information on driver's requirements, which include secured parking, water, fuel, bathing and shelter. The information is then passed on to the nearest HPCL team, which contacts the driver and offers the required support, the company said.

