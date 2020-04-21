Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manappuram Fin: Sebi disposes of insider trading charges against Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 17:28 IST
Manappuram Fin: Sebi disposes of insider trading charges against Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Co 

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday disposed of insider trading charges against Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company in the matter of Manappuram Finance. It was alleged that Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company (earlier known as Kotak Mahindra Old Mutual Life Insurance) sold shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd (MFL) while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) about the company and thereby violated insider trading norms.

Sebi, pursuant to investigation in the matter of selective disclosure of UPSI by MFL, observed that Kotak had sold its shares while allegedly in possession of UPSI during March 1-20, 2013 and allegedly violated PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations. Sebi noted that officials of MFL met Ambit Capital Pvt Ltd's research analysts on March 18, 2013 to seek market guidance about the quarterly results and future outlook.

Ambit published a research report based on the meeting which was distributed to its clients (broking as well as research) on March 19, 2013 before the market opening hours. In the research report, Ambit had changed its rating of MFL's stock from "buy" to "under review." Ambit published the report based on the meeting which was distributed to its clients (broking as well as research) on March 19, 2013 before the market opening hours.

The information of negative profit for the fourth quarter of FY2012-13, which is deemed to be price sensitive information, was disclosed to the stock exchanges by MFL on March 20, 2013 after market hours and the information was already in the public domain before that. Sebi said Kotak was not in a position to know that the information that was distributed in the research report or discussed in the conference call or being covered by media is UPSI.

The transactions of Kotak was purely from the point of view of the individual holding life insurance policies issued by the company, and selling of the scrip of MFL during that time was necessary to avoid significant loss to the policy holders in the scheme, since the price of the scrip was rapidly falling after the research report was issued in the morning of March 19, 2013, it added. "It may be noted that the noticee (Kotak) is bound by its fiduciary responsibility with the policy holders to act in their best interest," Sebi said.

"I do not find a reasonable and acceptable degree of probability towards proving beyond doubt or even, without existence of significant doubt that Noticee (Kotak) had traded in the scrip of MFL when in possession of UPSI and hence, the allegation of violation of...PIT Regulations...does not stand established," Sebi Adjudicating Officer Vijayant Kumar Verma said while disposing of the show cause notice without any penalty. Earlier, Sebi had disposed of insider trading allegations against four mutual fund houses -- SBI Funds Management, Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC, IDFC Asset Management Company and BNP Paribas Asset Management -- in the same matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US Domestic News Roundup: Dealing with the dead: the female undertakers of Harlem; Trump says he will suspend all immigration into U.S. over coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Senate moves toward possible Tuesday coronavirus vote, Pelosi sees deal on principlesThe U.S. Congress on Monday inched toward a 450 billion deal to help small businesses and hospita...

Saudi says closely monitoring oil markets, ready to act

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia said Tuesday it was closely monitoring the oil markets and ready to take any additional measures after prices hit historical lowsqThe kingdom continues to closely monitor the situation in the oil markets and is pre...

Pak PM to get tested for COVID-19: aide

Imran Khan has agreed to get tested for the novel coronavirus after a well-known philanthropist was tested positive for the COVID-19, days after meeting the Pakistan prime minister, his doctor said on Tuesday. Faisal Edhi, the son of late p...

People News Roundup: Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document shows; Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94 and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Prince Harry begged father-in-law to call him before wedding, document showsBritains Prince Harry appealed to the father of his wife Meghan to call him in the days before he decided to pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020