With the Fully Digital Health EMI Network Card, Healthcare on EMIs is Just a Click Away

PUNE, India, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investing arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering Digital Health EMI Network Card to make healthcare finance affordable and hassle-free. This fully digital card requires no paperwork, has a 1 click process for instant activation, and offers up to Rs.4 lakhs as financing. Customers can now split medical bills into No Cost EMIs and repay conveniently over the course of up to 24 months. Since the Digital Health EMI Network Card is available on the Bajaj Finserv Wallet app, accessing it is as easy as unlocking a phone. Customers can get it now in just 5 minutes, backed by a paperless, zero documentation process using simply a mobile number and OTP. Using the pre-approved finance, customers can access top-notch medical care from over 5,500 lifecare partners, spread across more than 1,000 cities in India. With over 800 treatments covered by the Digital Health EMI Network Card, accessing medical services has now become easier than ever. Here's how this full digital card has transformed healthcare financing. Pay healthcare fees effortlessly with credit of up to Rs.4 lakhs The Digital Health EMI Network Card offers EMI financing of up to Rs.4 lakhs for all kinds of medical expenses. From surgery and specialised treatments to diagnostic tests and medication, customers can use it as their discretion. Since the card can be availed instantly online, customers can use it to address urgent medical needs and emergencies stress-free. Convert medical expenses into easy EMIs with a long, flexible tenor Premium healthcare services can be heavy on the pocket, and to finance them easily and without compromise on quality, Bajaj Finserv offers flexible repayment plans. Customers can pick a tenor up to 24 months to repay the amount spent on medical expenses. This keeps customers' budget from getting thrown into disarray even as they avail quality treatment. For instance, customers can split a bill of Rs.2.40 lakh into affordable EMIs of Rs.10,000 with a 24-month repayment plan. Fund 800+ treatments at 5,500+ healthcare institution in India With the Bajaj Finserv Digital EMI Network Card, medical treatments can be availed on No Cost EMIs from some of the best healthcare centres in India. Bajaj Finserv has a large network of lifecare partners including Apollo Hospitals, Columbia Asia Hospitals, Ruby Hall Clinic, Manipal Hospitals, Dr Batra's, Sahyadri Hospitals, and VLCC centres. The treatments that may be availed at these centres include cardiac surgery, ENT treatments, cosmetic treatments, general surgery and in fact, range from anything between oncology treatment to hair transplantation and slimming services. Get offers from partners to save on medical bills To mitigate the stress on finances when tackling medical needs, customers can avail exclusive offers from Bajaj Finserv partners. Currently, there is a discount up to 25% at Apollo pharmacies, up to 20% on Metropolis Labs' diagnostic tests and a flat discount of 30% at Medlife. Customers also get a complimentary personal accidental insurance of Rs.1 lakh for 1 year on availing this digital card. Use one card for multiple family members across cities The Bajaj Finserv Digital EMI Network Card may be used by customers not only to tackle their own healthcare bills, but also to address their family's medical needs. Parents, spouse, children and siblings are all covered by the card. The card can be used across cities at partner institutions, no matter where the customer signs up for it. This advantage of a fully digital card makes it easy to get medical aid no matter where. How to get a Digital Health EMI Network Card Existing Bajaj Finserv customers can enjoy instant digital activation of the Digital EMI Network Card.

These are the steps to get the card: • Apply online and enter the registered mobile number • Enter the OTP sent for verification • View the pre-approved offer • Pay the one-time fee of Rs.707 • Access your instantly activated card through the Bajaj Finserv Wallet App In this way, customers benefit from: • Zero paperwork • Zero documentation • Instant approval • A digital card that is activated in 5 minutes New customers can also get a Health EMI Network Card through a partner hospital, clinic, or medical centre when availing treatment. With fully digital healthcare financing that customers can get quickly and conveniently, compromise or delay when it comes to healthcare has become a thing of the past. Customers can check their pre-approved offer to expedite the process of converting their medical expenses to affordable EMIs and have one less thing to worry about. About Bajaj Finance Limited: Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market catering to more than 36 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today. It is also the only NBFC in India with the international 'BBB' with stable outlook for long-term, by S&P Global Rating.

