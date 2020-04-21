Will continue with WFH, critical staff present on premises: HCL Tech

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:19 IST
IT services major HCL Technologies on Tuesday said it will continue to operate with only critical staff being present on premises to ensure safety of employee amid the nationwide lockdown. While home ministry guidelines had allowed IT-ITeS companies to operate with up to 50 per cent strength from April 20, many states including Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh have continued imposition of full lockdown.

"HCL will continue its critical operations with a much lesser percentage of workforce to aid social distancing and ensuring a safe working environment for business critical employees who need to be onsite," a HCL Technologies spokesperson told PTI. The spokesperson added that presently, the company continues to work with only critical resources required to be in office to ensure employee safety.

IT companies like Infosys, Tech Mahindra and others are also continuing to allow staff to work from home (WFH). "Employee health and safety is of paramount importance and utmost priority at HCL...HCL is complying with all government and health advisories, and taking all necessary precautions for the health and safety of its employees and their families," HCL spokesperson said adding that there is increased cleaning and sterilisation processes being maintained at all the facilities and all social distancing protocols are being duly followed with the employees on-premises.

HCL is encouraging virtual meetings and a dedicated global helpline in association with HCL Healthcare has also been set up, the spokesperson said. Industry body Nasscom had also advised members to adopt a staggered approach and start with 15-20 per cent workforce in the first phase, and subsequently scale it up depending on the situation on ground.

About 90 per cent of IT employees and 70-80 per cent of BPO and small and medium businesses in the sector are estimated to be working from home to ensure business continuity..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

