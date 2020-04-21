Kerala slams Centre's decision on use of surplus rice for manufacturing hand sanitisers

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 21 (PTI): Kerala on Tuesday slammed the Centre for its decision approving use of surplus rice with the Food Corporation of India for conversion into ethanol for manufacturing alcohol-based hand sanitisers. "What is the rationale of diverting foodgrains for manufacturing alcohol based sanitisers when cheaper options including soap and water were available?" Finance minister Thomas Isaac asked in a tweet.

Isaac also wanted the government to immediately distribute foodgrains free to every household on demand, whether they have ration card or not. "What is the rationale of diverting foodgrains for manufacturing alcohol based sanaitiserswhen cheaper options are available, including soap and water? Immediately distribute foodgrains free to every household on demand, whether they have ration card or not," he tweeted.

The Union government had on Monday approved that surplus rice available withFCI can be used for converting into ethanol to manufacture alcohol-basedhand sanitisers and also for blending with petrol.PTI UDBN WELCOME UDBN WELCOME.

