Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBIC extends facility of import, export without furnishing bonds to Customs till May 15

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 20:12 IST
CBIC extends facility of import, export without furnishing bonds to Customs till May 15

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Tuesday extended the deadline to import and export goods without furnishing bonds to the Customs authorities by a fortnight till May 15, a move aimed at facilitating trade during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a circular, the CBIC said businesses will, however, have to furnish proper bond to the Customs authorities by May 30 for import and exports done through undertaking till May 15.

In view of the lockdown, the apex indirect tax body had earlier set end April as the date for import and exports by issuing undertaking. In view of the extension of lockdown till May 3, the trade facilitation measure has now been extended till May 15. The CBIC had earlier received representation from field formations about difficulty being faced by importers and exporters during the lockdown in obtaining notarised stamp papers for furnishing bonds required by Customs in certain situations during the assessment and clearance of goods.

In order to expedite Customs clearance of goods and for maintaining balance between Customs control and facilitation of legitimate trade, the CBIC had approved relaxation of the requirement to submit bonds. "In the background of the recent announcement by the government extending the lockdown till May 3 and taking into consideration that it might take some time after the end of the lockdown for situation to normalise, the Board has decided to further extend the facility of accepting undertaking in lieu of bond for the period till May 15,” the CBIC said.

The Board will, however, review the relaxation at the end of the lockdown period. The importers and exporters who would be allowed this facility include government/public sector undertakings, manufacturer importer, Authorised Economic Operators and all importers availing Customs warehouse facility.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Dubai wins tentative approval to delay its Expo 2020 to 2021

A world body on Tuesday tentatively approved Dubais request to move its Expo 2020 worlds fair to next year over the coronavirus pandemic. The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions executive committee said its member states will v...

Turkey targets return to normal toward end of May, Erdogan says

The coronavirus outbreak in Turkey is starting to reach a plateau and the country aims to return to normal life after the end of Ramadan in late May, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by state-owned Anadolu news agency on Tuesda...

Kota: Constable, home guard jawan test COVID-19 positive; 15 fined for not wearing masks

A police constable and a home guard jawan on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthans Kota district, taking the tally to 108, as authorities fined 15 people Rs 100 each for not wearing face masks in public. The 55-yea...

Dutch court OKs assisted suicide in advanced dementia cases

The Netherlands highest court ruled Tuesday that doctors can carry out medically assisted suicide in patients with advanced dementia if the patient has earlier made a written directive. The Supreme Court ruling solidifies in law a practice ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020