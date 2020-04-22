Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: Video games see 35% sales jump amid pandemic

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 06:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 06:54 IST
Report: Video games see 35% sales jump amid pandemic

With large portions of the U.S. population quarantined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for video games to provide entertainment is growing dramatically. NPD Group's monthly report for March showed that all game-related purchases -- software, hardware and accessories -- totaled $1.6 billion, a 35 percent increase over the same month last year.

The dollar figure was the highest recorded since $1.8 billion was spent in March 2008, according to the report. NPD Group executive Rob Liguori wrote Tuesday, "At NPD, we are tracking weekly consumer spending changes across entertainment due to COVID-19. With schools closing and shelter-in-place orders going out across multiple states, U.S. consumers' habits reflect the need to live primarily indoors for the foreseeable future.

"While steep transaction declines are being seen across multiple industries during the pandemic, consumer (spending) on entertainment is strong, especially in video games." Software sales were up 34 percent to $739 million, the highest figure since $787 million was spent in March 2011, per NPD Group. Even with the big month, the first-quarter software sales in 2020 were down 8 percent from the first quarter in 2019, to $1.4 billion.

Hardware sales reportedly jumped 63 percent to $461 million last month over March 2019. Per NPD Group, the Nintendo Switch set a sales record in March 2020, doubling sales from the same month a year ago. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 also saw their sales figures rise by more than 25 percent, and console purchases in the first quarter grew by 2 percent to $773 million.

Game card and accessory purchases were up 12 percent to $397 million last month vs. March 2019. Leading all game sales for the month was Nintendo's new Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The title had the third-best opening month for a Nintendo game, trailing only Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Smash Bros. Brawl.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons ... truly defined March 2020 for the video game market and the corresponding period of social distancing," NPD Group U.S. games industry analyst Mat Piscatella wrote in a blog post Tuesday. "There is a synthesis between this game and this time in history that will leave the two forever connected in the world of video games. Practicing social distancing and observing stay at home orders have motivated many people to play more video games in order to find connection. "Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a game designed around developing communities and forging connections, was certainly the right game at the right time. And there's no doubt that its success helped lift an entire market beyond what would have otherwise occurred."

The top-selling titles in the U.S. last month after Animal Crossing: New Horizons were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, MLB: The Show 20, Resident Evil 3 and NBA 2K20, according to NPD Group. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Know about the negative crude future and how it impacts consumers?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Migrant couple stranded in Tripura names their newborn 'Lockdown'

A migrant couple from Rajasthans Alwar, who got stranded in Tripura, have named their newborn boy Lockdown. The couple Sanjay Bauri and his wife Manju Bauri sell plastic wares and keep travelling to various states to earn money. They visit ...

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in India's Reliance Jio

Facebook Inc announced a 5.7 billion investment in Reliance Industries Ltds telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.The social media giant said httpsbit.ly2RX7iGN it would focus on coll...

NFL-Gronkowski coming out of retirement to reunite with Brady at Bucs

Rob Gronkowski is coming out of retirement to reunite with longtime team mate Tom Brady after the New England Patriots agreed to trade the tight end to Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers said on Tuesday.Gronkowski, who still has one year remaining o...

Oil prices recover ground after market turmoil fuels price plunge

Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20 and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak. After falling into negativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020