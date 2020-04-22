Left Menu
Development News Edition

Facebook invests $5.7 bln in Reliance unit to reach small Indian grocers

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 11:26 IST
Facebook invests $5.7 bln in Reliance unit to reach small Indian grocers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook will spend $5.7 billion for 10% of Reliance Industries's digital business, as the social media firm looks to leverage its popular WhatsApp messenger to offer digital payment services to small grocers in India. The deal will help Reliance cut debt that has piled up in its push to secure top spot for its Jio Infocomm telco and help boost its new online grocery marketplace JioMart.

India's online grocery market is lucrative but competitive, with Amazon.com's Pantry jostling for market share with Walmart's Flipkart and BigBasket, backed by China's Alibaba. But a lot of untapped value lies in India's kirana stores, or small grocers, the lifeblood of the country's $375 billion grocery industry, according to data from the Retailers Association of India.

"In the near future JioMart ... and WhatsApp will empower nearly 30 million small Indian kirana shops to digitally transact with every customer in their neighborhood," Mukesh Ambani, Reliance's billionaire CEO said in a video statement. WhatsApp has 400 million users in India, its biggest market. It has been trying to secure approval to roll out its digital payment service in India, to compete with the likes of Google Pay.

"Both Jio and Facebook want to tap feature phone users; both have been trying to tap payments and both want to increase grassroots adoption," said Tarun Pathak, associate director at Hong Kong-based Counterpoint Research. A marriage of JioMart and WhatsApp services will help reach grassroots users in India who shop from small stores, he said.

Facebook's investment will make it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms, Jio said https://bit.ly/34Wzy1a on Wednesday, putting the enterprise value of the business at about $66 billion. Jio Platforms holds a host of Reliance's digital assets including Jio Infocomm, which has become the country's largest telco within about three years of its launch. It has roughly 370 million subscribers.

CUTTING DEBT Reliance has also expanded its retail business as profits at its oil and chemical refining business have taken a hit.

But expansion has caused its debt to surge to $40 billion as of September. Reliance has said it wants to cut net debt to zero. "With crude prices where they are, the main oil and gas business will be under pressure. (The Facebook deal) allows them to cut some debt, and also establish a valuation for the Jio business," said Rusmik Oza, executive vice president at Kotak Securities.

Reliance is also set to sell stakes in its refining business to Saudi Aramco, and in its telecom tower assets to Brookfield. Last month, Financial Times reported that Facebook was in talks for a stake in Jio, but the talks were halted due amid the pandemic.

($1 = 76.9230 Indian rupees)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Furloughed staff could work at supermarkets, says CA chief

Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the boards efforts to find alternative employment for them, Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday. Roberts told Australian...

Iceland offers $420 million aid for firms and families hit by lockdown

Iceland will inject an additional 420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Jobseekers and low-income...

COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration ...

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020