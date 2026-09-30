Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Sierra Leone does not need billion-dollar data centres or home-grown frontier AI models to benefit from artificial intelligence. Its more immediate opportunity is to use affordable existing technologies to improve agriculture, education, healthcare and public administration while strengthening the digital foundations needed for wider adoption. The World Bank Group's 2026 Sierra Leone AI Readiness Diagnostic, developed with the Ministry of Communications, Technology and Innovation, says success will depend less on chasing advanced technology and more on solving basic problems involving connectivity, electricity, data, skills and regulation.

AI Ambition Meets Sierra Leone's Infrastructure Reality

The report recommends an "Adopt, Adapt and Advance" approach. Sierra Leone should first adopt existing AI tools, then adapt promising systems to local languages and conditions, while treating development of sophisticated AI models from scratch as a longer-term ambition.

The numbers show why this approach matters. Sierra Leone's Statistical Performance Indicators score improved from 46 in 2016 to 60 in 2024, but major data gaps remain. The country produced only 22 AI research publications between 2000 and 2024, compared with 128 in Benin and 973 in Ghana. It also has only around 11 secure internet servers per million people and lacks major domestic high-performance computing infrastructure.

For policymakers, the priority should therefore be practical results. Before financing an AI project, ministries should identify the problem, compare AI with cheaper alternatives, establish measurable targets and calculate maintenance costs. AI should become a development tool rather than a stand-alone technology programme.

The 82% Coverage Paradox Exposes the Real Digital Divide

Around 82% of Sierra Leone's population is covered by 4G networks, but only about 25% uses the internet. This gap shows that network availability does not automatically translate into digital participation.

High device and data costs, unreliable connectivity and limited rural access continue to restrict adoption. Electricity presents another barrier because digital networks, smartphones, cloud platforms and data infrastructure all depend on reliable power.

This creates a clear agenda for government and international development partners. Broadband expansion should be coordinated with electrification, particularly around schools, health facilities, agricultural communities and local government offices. Fiber networks, satellite services and shared public internet facilities could help connect areas where conventional commercial networks remain difficult to justify.

Development partners should also avoid measuring progress simply by the number of AI pilots financed. Investments in electricity, connectivity, digital identification, government databases, cybersecurity and education could ultimately determine whether those pilots survive after donor funding ends.

Local Languages Could Unlock AI for Millions

Data may become one of Sierra Leone's most important AI assets and one of its biggest constraints. Administrative information remains fragmented, many records are not fully digitized, and international AI systems have limited exposure to Sierra Leonean languages and local conditions.

The report recommends developing datasets for Krio, Mende and other national languages. Voice-based AI could be particularly useful for people who have difficulty accessing text-heavy digital services.

The government should accelerate the digitization of public records, improve data quality and metadata, expand machine-readable datasets, and develop secure mechanisms that allow ministries to exchange information. Strong data-protection rules will be essential because increasing the amount of personal information available digitally also increases privacy and cybersecurity risks.

For private companies, these reforms could create opportunities across cloud services, telecommunications, fintech, cybersecurity, software development and locally adapted AI products. But unclear regulations could increase compliance costs and discourage investment, making predictable data and AI governance important for attracting capital.

Small AI, Big Returns: Where Investment Could Deliver First

Some of Sierra Leone's strongest opportunities may come from relatively simple applications. The report cites an offline crop-disease identification system used in East Africa that achieved 74–88% diagnostic accuracy when six leaves per plant were examined. Such technology demonstrates how AI could support farmers without requiring continuous broadband connectivity.

Education offers another possibility. Research cited in the diagnostic found that Sierra Leonean teachers using an AI chatbot through WhatsApp rated its answers more useful than information obtained from individual web searches. Under the study's assumptions, obtaining an AI response was estimated to cost 98% less than loading a single webpage.

Other potential applications include procurement monitoring, fraud detection, cybersecurity, healthcare support and government administration. However, these opportunities bring risks ranging from deepfakes and misinformation to privacy breaches, biased automated decisions, phishing and mobile-money fraud.

Human capital will therefore be crucial. Roughly three-quarters of Sierra Leone's population is under 35, creating an opportunity to build a young digital workforce. The report proposes stronger university and vocational training, national AI literacy programmes and an AI Talent Embedding programme that could place specialists inside government institutions for 6–12 months.

For policymakers, development partners and investors, the central lesson is that Sierra Leone's AI strategy should begin with foundations rather than expensive technological showpieces. Government can provide clear regulation and stronger public data systems; development institutions can finance connectivity, electricity and skills; and businesses can turn those foundations into commercially sustainable services.

If those investments move together, Sierra Leone could use AI to improve public services, raise business productivity and create opportunities for its young population. The country's AI future may therefore depend not on building the biggest models, but on making smaller technologies work reliably for the people and institutions that need them most.