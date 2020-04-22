Left Menu
Development News Edition

India probes alleged dumping of flat rolled copper products from China, 5 other Asian countries

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 15:03 IST
India probes alleged dumping of flat rolled copper products from China, 5 other Asian countries

India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of copper alloy flat rolled products -- used by auto and electrical industries -- from China, Korea, Malaysia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand, following a complaint. A domestic manufacturer Agrawal Metal Works Pvt Ltd filed an application before the commerce ministry's probing arm DGTR for anti-dumping investigation on imports of "copper and copper alloy flat products" imported from these six countries.

The applicant has alleged dumping of the goods from these countries and requested for imposition of the anti-dumping duties on the imports. The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in a notification has said that on the basis of prima facie evidence submitted by the applicant, "the authority, hereby, initiates an investigation".

In the probe, the directorate would determine the existence, degree and effect of any alleged dumping in respect of the product under consideration from the six nations. If it would found that there is a dumping and it is impacting the domestic manufacturer, it would recommend the amount of anti-dumping duty, which if levied, would be adequate to remove the injury to the domestic industry.

While the DGTR recommends the duty, the finance ministry imposes the same. The period of investigation is from January- December 2019 (12 months). It would also look into the data of April 2016-19 period.

The product under consideration is flat rolled products of copper, such as copper sheets, copper plates, copper strips, and copper foils. These products are used in power distribution, electrical and electronic switchgears and devices, automobile terminal connector and automotive electronics, sanitary fittings, radiators and heat exchangers and key and locks, buttons and zippers.

In international trade parlance, dumping happens when a country or a firm exports an item at a price lower than the price of that product in its domestic market. Dumping impacts price of that product in the importing country, hitting margins and profits of manufacturing firms.

According to global trade norms, a country is allowed to impose tariffs on such dumped products to provide a level-playing field to domestic manufacturers. The duty is imposed only after a thorough investigation by a quasi-judicial body, such as DGTR, in India. In its probe, the directorate has to conclude whether the imported products are impacting domestic industries.

Imposition of anti-dumping duty is permissible under the World Trade Organization (WTO) regime. These countries are members of this Geneva-based organisation, which deals global trade norms. The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Telangana officials visit Suryapet dist after surge in cases

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials on Wednesday visited Suryapet district to assess the situation following a surge in COVID-19 cases. The officials, who flew to Suryapet, about 135 km fr...

One more dies of COVID-19 in Rajasthan; death toll 27

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan on Wednesday, pushing the death toll to 27 in the state, whose infection count soared to 1,868 with 133 fresh cases. The death of a COVID-19 patient has occurred in Bharatpur district. A t...

Emboldened by closures, foxes prowl an ancient port city in Israel

Red foxes have been making appearances in the Israeli city of Ashkelon, drawn out from the seclusion of the desert dunes by the coronavirus lockdown that has kept people off the streets.The animals, usually a rare sight in busy urban areas,...

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed a strong growth in monthly phone subscribers.The U.S. medi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020