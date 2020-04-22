Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar demand eases slightly but safe-havens still in demand

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:49 IST
FOREX-Dollar demand eases slightly but safe-havens still in demand

The dollar fell slightly on Wednesday, erasing some of the previous day's gains, but safe-haven currencies remained in demand even as the markets began to stabilise while oil prices recovered from another slump.

The dollar was down 0.2% against a basket of comparable currencies but still up around 0.4% on the week as investors sought safety amid market turmoil. The Japanese yen maintained its gains from the past week versus the dollar, up around 0.1%. Oil prices fell again in overnight trading on Wednesday, with Brent dropping to its lowest since 1999, amid a collapse in demand for everything from gasoline to jet fuel caused by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown measures designed to contain it.

U.S. crude oil futures turned negative on Monday for the first time in history, as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil. "The recent distortions on the oil market are less likely to be the cause but instead the trigger for the market to reveal its worst fears regarding the economic extent of the corona crisis," wrote Commerzbank senior FX analyst Thu Lan Nguyen in a note to clients.

Oil-driven economies suffered - the Norwegian crown was little changed on Wednesday, holding close to its lowest in nearly a month against the dollar. The Canadian dollar was less affected, up around 0.5% versus the dollar on Wednesday and looking set to erase all of Tuesday's losses. "The fact that despite the renewed collapse of the oil price the Canadian dollar’s losses are limited is unlikely to be seen as an entirely positive development domestically," wrote Commerzbank's Nguyen.

"A weaker currency would be quite helpful to cushion the negative economic effects of the collapsing oil price at least partially," she said. The euro remained range-bound before an EU meeting tomorrow to discuss financial aid in the euro zone. It was last at $1.08710.

The Australian dollar was up 0.8% after a record surge in retail sales last month, spurred by panic buying. The recovery in U.S. crude lifts it out of negative territory, but at around $11 a barrel, it is still some 80% under January's peak.

The plunge has soured appetite for risk and seems to have halted a rebound in stock markets as investors look towards a longer and slower global economic recovery. "We see further declines in crude oil prices as likely," said Derek Halpenny, head of research, Global Markets EMEA at MUFG.

"Inflation expectations will get hit from this and the implied upward pressure on real yields is a negative for equity markets that will keep risks to the downside for equities, and to the upside for the US dollar," he added. A return to work in the United States - the country hardest hit by the virus, accounting for about a quarter of the almost 180,000 deaths globally - is looking disorderly as states and medical experts clash about the best course of action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Analysis: Pandemic fallout tracks nation's political divide

Americas entrenched political divide is now playing out over matters of life and death. Republican governors urged on by President Donald Trump, are taking the first steps toward reopening parts of their states economies in the midst of the...

Soccer-PFA disappointed by Southend Utd decision to furlough players

The Professional Footballers Association PFA on Wednesday expressed its disappointment with Southend United chairman Ron Martin after the clubs decision to furlough some of its players due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The League One third tier...

AT&T misses revenue estimates as coronavirus weighs on business

ATT Incs first-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company pulled its annual forecast on Wednesday, as the impact of the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed strong growth in monthly phone subscribers. The Dallas-bas...

Canada's Rogers withdraws 2020 outlook as coronavirus crisis deepens

Canadas Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday pulled its 2020 forecast due to uncertain economic conditions as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.The telecom operators revenue for the first quarter ended March 31 fell 5 to C3.42 billion ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020