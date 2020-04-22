Left Menu
Carborundum Universal 'partially resumes' production in TN

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:51 IST
Abrasives manufacturer, Carborundum Universal Ltd, part of diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, said it was 'partially resuming' manufacturing operations at its facilities in the state. The city-based company had announced suspension of manufacturing across various locations following the government directive in view of coronavirus outbreak last month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd in a regulatory filing said, the company was 'partially resuming' manufacturing operations with limited staff after obtaining requisite permissions from the local administration at the industrial ceramics and the bonded abrasives facilities in Hosur, Krishnagiri district. The company said for the hydel power project in Maniyar, Kerala, it continues to be operative in generation of power.

The health and well-being of the employees continue to be top priority and the company was taking all precautionary hygiene and safety measures, it said..

