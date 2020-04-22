Lockdown: Skills Council provides database of certified plumbers

The Indian Plumbing Skills Council (IPSC) has prepared a database of over 900 plumbers who are ready to provide their services during the lockdown. The IPSC has also requested its affiliated training partners to conduct distribution drives for providing food and essential supplies to the needy and extended necessary support for the same. Over 70 training centres have also been nominated for conversion into food distribution/isolation centres. Keeping in mind the need for stringent health and safety norms, the IPSC has also drafted guidelines for the plumbing workforce to be observed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it stated. The guidelines were put together by a special IPSC technical task force headed by eminent leaders and experts from the Indian plumbing fraternity. Some key highlights of the advisory include following social distancing; disinfecting tools, equipment, touch points; prefer cashless transaction; disposing used material; educating consumers for self-help in crisis; and maintaining a log for backtracking in case needed. Mahendra Nath Pandey, minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, said, "The IPSC is constantly getting request from volunteers to contribute through their service to the nation, so this number of 900 will keep increasing." The plumbing sector in India is highly unorganised and dependent on contractual and migratory workforce.

