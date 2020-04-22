Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after oil-led selloff

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 19:03 IST
U.S. stock markets opened higher after a two-day selloff on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly earnings reports lifted sentiment following a record crash in oil prices, although companies warned of more pain in the coming months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 418.46 points, or 1.82%, at the open to 23,437.34.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 51.33 points, or 1.88%, at 2,787.89. The Nasdaq Composite gained 171.32 points, or 2.07%, to 8,434.55 at the opening bell.

