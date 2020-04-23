Left Menu
Development News Edition

About 57,000 passengers, crew onboard ships mostly from China not allowed to disembark

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:47 IST
About 57,000 passengers, crew onboard ships mostly from China not allowed to disembark

Taking all precautions to contain the spread of coronavirus, the government has not allowed to disembark about 57,000 crew and passengers onboard 1,769 ships, mostly from China, an official said on Thursday. All these crew and passengers underwent thermal scanning, as per the WHO guidelines, the official added.

"Adhering to all precautions and laid-down protocols to prevent any further spread of COVID-19, cargo was handled at Ports. No shore passes or daily passes were issued to these 56,727 crew and passengers on board 1,769 vessels reaching Indian Ports till April 21," the official told PTI. The 1,769 ships reached the Indian ports with cargo between January 27 and April 21. Of these, as many as 1,401 ships reached major ports and were allowed anchoring at designated places for loading/unloading of export-import cargo. Of the 56,727 crew and passengers onboard these ships, 49,750 reached the major ports, the official said.

India has 12 major ports -- Deendayal (erstwhile Kandla), Mumbai, JNPT, Marmugao, New Mangalore, Cochin, Chennai, Kamarajar (earlier Ennore), V O Chidambarnar, Visakhapatnam, Paradip and Kolkata (including Haldia) that handled nearly 705 million tonnes (MT) cargo in 2019-20. For maintaining smooth operations across ports, the shipping ministry has initiated a number of steps that include waiving of rentals.

The government has asked all major ports to ensure that no penalties, demurrage, charges, fee, rentals are levied on any port user (traders, shipping lines, concessionaires, licensees etc) for any delay in berthing or loading/unloading operations or evacuation of cargo caused by the reasons attributable to lockdown measures from March 22. Besides, for existing and operational PPP projects, major ports can permit waiver of all penal consequences on a case-to-case basis along with deferment of certain performance obligations.

The official said hospitals across the major port trusts have been supplied with personal protective equipment (PPE) and the arrangement of sufficient staff round the clock has been made. Ports and PSUs under the Ministry of Shipping have contributed more than Rs 52 crore from the CSR funds towards PM CARES Fund.

Besides, employees of ports, PSUs and other offices of the ministry have contributed over Rs 7 crore from their salaries towards PM CARES Fund. The number of vessels handled by ports during 2019-20 was around 20,837 against 20,853 vessels in 2018-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

ICMR approves rapid test kits for Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has approved rapid testing kits from South Korea and the tests will be continued using these kits as per the protocol, said a government official. As many as 14,423 tests were conducted out of whi...

Soccer-No matches with fans until 2021 - Mediapro chief

Spectators are unlikely to be able to return to football stadiums until next year at the earliest due to the continued threat of the novel coronavirus, according to Jaume Roures, the head of Spanish media company Mediapro which broadcasts L...

Jammu Muslims brace for social distancing during holy month

Though upbeat about the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, Muslims in Jammu are disappointed that they will have to miss traditional activities like breaking the day-long fast in groups with their loved ones and the extra night congr...

Apple plans to sell Macs with its own chips from 2021 - Bloomberg

Apple Inc plans to sell Mac computers with its own main processors by next year based on the chip designs currently used in its iPhones and iPads, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.The iPhone maker is working on three Mac processors based on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020