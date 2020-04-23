Left Menu
Finaureus Tech ties up with US-based Validea to launch digital investment platform

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 17:58 IST
Fintech company Finaureus Technologies has tied up with US-based Validea to launch an online investment advisory platform, AlphaNiti. "The JV (joint venture) aims to progressively bring Validea's Active Equity and ETF US-centric systematic models as well as Finaureus's own proprietary quant-based strategies to Indian investors," the company said in a statement.

AlphaNiti will provide investors the option to invest in both the US market (dollar-denominated products) as well as the Indian market (rupee products). While Finaureus is a fintech company that has been built on the edifice of deep investment domain expertise, big data, and technology, Validea is a research and investment advisory company.

"Through AlphaNiti, the investment advisory division of Finaureus plans to introduce an extensive range of proprietary investment strategies for all prominent asset classes, with an initial focus on equity and mutual funds," the statement said. Arindam Ghosh, founder, Finaureus, said the launch of AlphaNiti comes at a time when the human race is faced up with an unprecedented medical and resultant economic crisis. "Through this period and beyond, we stay unwavered, in our commitment to not only overcome this crisis but also reaffirm our unflinching commitment to keep building high value-accretive products and solutions to enable Indian investors across all economic strata to build and preserve wealth through both favourable and challenging times," Ghosh said.

Post COVID-19 crisis, online automated investments will get increasingly mainstreamed. John Reese, Managing Director of Validea said, "We are delighted to associate with our Indian partner, Finaureus and its team of outstanding investment professionals and bring our investment strategies, which are built on legendary investors like Warren Buffett, Peter Lynch, Ben Graham, and other demonstrable and proven approaches, progressively to Indian investors." Finaureus had just concluded a fundraising exercise for pre-series 'A' with Pinetree Capital, belonging to London-based Nanda S for an undisclosed amount.

