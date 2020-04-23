Left Menu
Development News Edition

Data unavailability main reason behind govt's inability to announce stimulus for businesses: Garg

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 19:42 IST
Data unavailability main reason behind govt's inability to announce stimulus for businesses: Garg

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg has said the unavailability of data is the main reason why the government has not been able to announce a stimulus package for coronavirus-stricken businesses, including MSMEs.        Garg, in a blog post, said there is an urgent need to assign a unique ID to each business as it would help in collecting vital economic performance data and facilitate linking of all bank accounts of a business to that ID. "Principal reason for inability of the government to announce any survival and revival package, even for MSMEs, is the unavailability of business, value-added, number of labours employed, loss of output and profit data. There is an urgent need to establish the system of unique business ID and link significant business data with this," he said.

The government on March 26 had announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus that included free foodgrain and cooking gas to poor for three months. It also had cash doles to vulnerable class including women and poor. The finance ministry is working on a second relief package for the Indian economy hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak and the 40-day nationwide lockdown imposed to curb the contagion.

The former finance secretary further said the economic lockdown ordered by the government to save lives has jolted the business loans portfolio of banks.        "Many businesses in travel, tourism, hospitality, construction, transportation, retail, entertainment, sports will fail. This can double their non-performing loans as a number of shuttered businesses and disrupted businesses will fail and suffer profitability shocks," he noted. Garg suggested that it is time for the RBI to think of providing credit to investment grade businesses directly.          "RBI can start buying investment grade corporate bonds and mortgage backed securities,"he said adding that much of the Targeted Long-Term Repo Operations (TLTRO) can be much better done directly by RBI, instead of doing it in a roundabout way of going through the banks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga secures TV money for current season, no date yet for restart

The Bundesliga has secured agreements with rights holder Sky and all but one broadcaster for payments for the rest of the 20192020 season, that will help keep clubs afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic, German Football League DFL CEO Christian...

Pastor helps keep Singapore's migrant workers fed during COVID-19 lockdown

Pastor Samuel Gift Stephen spends his days trying to ensure migrant workers in Singapore, confined to cramped dormitories due to an outbreak of coronavirus, all remain well fed. He runs one of a number of non-governmental organisations work...

Pompeo warns U.S. may never restore WHO funding

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a fundamental reform of the World Health Organization is needed following its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and that the United States, WHOs biggest donor, may never restore funding to the...

CA chief says exploring 'all other options' to stage T20 World Cup

Cricket Australia CA chief executive Kevin Roberts on Thursday hinted at a possible change in dates for the T20 World Cup, saying we are exploring all other options to stage the event, which is originally scheduled for October-November. Lik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020