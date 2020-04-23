Left Menu
Development News Edition

KVIC purchases cocoons from Tamil Nadu farmers 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:50 IST
KVIC purchases cocoons from Tamil Nadu farmers 

The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) on Thursday said it has purchased cocoons from farmers in Tamil Nadu, in collaboration with khadi institutions in the state. The main objective behind the move was to help the cocoon farmers struggling to sell their crop due to lockdown and secondly to ensure continuous supply of cocoons to the khadi institutions involved in silk production, KVIC said in a statement.

"Keeping in mind their (farmers) welfare, these purchases were not as easy as it looks. As per the procedure in vogue, silk producing khadi institutions have to purchase silk cocoons from the state government regulated sericulture markets only," KVIC Chairman Vinai Saxena said. "Hence, permission was required from the district administration as well as from sericulture department for the direct purchase from the farmers," he added.

The farmers would have suffered great loss if KVIC had not made these purchases now, he said. The necessity of this deal can be gauged by the fact that reared cocoon must be steamed within five days, or else the larvae would come out of it after cutting the cocoon shell, making the entire crop a complete waste, the statement said.

Cut cocoons cannot be used for reeling the silk yarn. In this sense, these purchases are blessing for the cocoon farmers, KVIC said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Spurs' Dier charged by FA for confronting fan after Cup loss to Norwich

Tottenham Hotspurs Eric Dier has been charged by the Football Association FA over a confrontation with a fan after his sides defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round last month, the governing body said on Thursday. Foll...

Punjab got a meagre Rs 71 cr from Centre to fight COVID-19: Badal

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Thursday asserted that except a meagre sum of Rs 71 crore, the BJP-led government has not given the state a single penny to fight COVID-19 pandemic. Badal made the assertion, seeking to debunk...

U.S. Treasury says will be hard for public companies to qualify for coronavirus relief loans

A highly-valued public company will have a hard time getting a coronavirus relief loan, the U.S. Treasury on Thursday said, just as Congress was poised to approve a new round of funding for the debt in the Paycheck Protection Program.It is ...

South African Airways faces wind-down or liquidation as cash runs out

South African Airways SAA faces a wind-down or liquidation after specialists appointed to try to save the state-owned airline said on Thursday they had run out of funds.SAA has been fighting for its survival since it entered a form of bankr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020