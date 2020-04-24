Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 24

Reuters | Updated: 24-04-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 10:20 IST
Turkey - Factors to Watch on April 24

Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday. The lira traded at 6.9825 against the dollar at 0430 GMT, slightly weaker than Thursday's trade at 6.9800.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 0.57% on Wednesday to 98.170,98 points. Thursday was a national holiday in Turkey, and the stock exchange was closed to trade. GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures fell on Friday, spurred by doubts about progress in the development of drugs to treat COVID-19 and new evidence of U.S. economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. CORONAVIRUS

Turkey's confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease increased by 3,116 in the past 24 hours, and 115 more people have died, taking the death toll to 2,491, Health Ministry data showed on Thursday. Turkish is on the second day of a four-day lockdown in 31 cities from Thursday as part of efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

CENTRAL BANK POLICY RATE Turkey's central bank cut interest rates to 8.75% on Wednesday, risking further lira weakness, in a bigger-than-expected move aimed at limiting the economic damage of the coronavirus crisis.

FITCH Turkey's fiscal response to the coronvirus outbreak has been "pretty moderate" compared with other countries facing a similar fallout from the epidemic, and has capacity for further stimulus measures, a Fitch Ratings executive said on Thursday.

TAV HOLDING TAV Airports posted a loss of 376.7 million TL in the first quarter. The company's net profit was 145.6 million lira in the same period last year.

For other related news, double click on: Turkish politics

Turkish equities Turkish money

Turkish debt Turkish hot stocks

Forex news All emerging market news

All Turkish news For real-time quotes, double click on:

Istanbul National-100 stock index, interbank lira trading, lira bond trading (Writing by Ece Toksabay)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian girl brings smile on withered faces of US nursing home residents amid COVID-19 lockdown

Girls her age play Candy Crush or like watching cartoons, but 15-year-old Hita Gupta peps up hundreds of lonely Americans, including the elderly and children, marooned in nursing homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown by sending them gift packs...

Lux, Gallo go 2-1 in MLB The Show

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux kept pace with event-leading Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo as both won two of three games Thursday night in MLB The Show Players League action. Gallo 19-4 holds a 2 12-game lead on Lux 16-6 and ...

Indonesia's capital relocation on hold, shifts budget to fight pandemic

Indonesias investment on a mega project to relocate its capital city has been put on hold, as the country shifts focus to spend on containing the coronavirus outbreak, but may resume next year, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said la...

4-month-old, infected with COVID-19, dies in Kozhikode

A four-month-old baby infected with coronavirus passed away in Kozhikode on Friday, an official said. The child was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College and was tested positive for the deadly virus yesterday.The infant was undergoing t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020